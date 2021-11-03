CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Stocks rise after Fed says it will dial back aid for economy

By DAMIAN J. TROISE, ALEX VEIGA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2anIqH_0clchVQa00
Financial Markets Wall Street Trader Michael Gallucci works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021. Stocks are opening slightly lower on Wall Street as investors look over another big batch of earnings reports from U.S. companies, which contained some disappointments. (AP Photo/Richard Drew) (Richard Drew)

Stock indexes on Wall Street shrugged off a downbeat start and notched more record highs Wednesday after the Federal Reserve announced plans to begin reducing the extraordinary aid for the economy it has been providing since the early days of the pandemic.

The S&P 500 rose 0.6% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.3%, both marking their fifth straight gain. The Nasdaq climbed 1%, extending its winning streak to an eighth day. All three indexes set their latest record closing highs a day earlier.

In a statement released at 2 p.m. Eastern, the Fed said it will begin reducing its $120 billion in monthly bond purchases in the coming weeks by $15 billion a month. If that pace is maintained, the Fed could be done winding down its bond purchases as early as June. At that point, the Fed could decide to begin raising its key short-term interest rate, which affects many consumer and business loans.

The central bank reserved the right to change the rate at which it reduces the bond purchases, which have been intended to hold down long-term rates and spur borrowing and spending.

The Fed's announcement was in line with what economists and markets expected as the central bank moves to combat inflation that now looks likely to persist longer than it did just a few months ago.

“Much of the bond tapering announcement was already priced into markets and shouldn’t have come as a surprise to anyone that was paying attention to what the Fed has been indicating for most of this year,” said Chris Zaccarelli, chief investment officer for Independent Advisor Alliance. “But the markets are already turning their attention to how soon the Fed will begin raising interest rates and how quickly they will raise them.”

The S&P 500 rose 29.92 points to 4,660.57. The Dow gained 104.95 points to 36,157.58. The Nasdaq added 161.98 points to 15,811.58.

Bond yields rose broadly after the Fed's statement. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 1.59% from 1.54% late Tuesday. It was trading at 1.57% shortly before the Fed released its policy statement.

The Fed’s latest statement and policy shift comes amid persistent rising inflation that has cut into corporate operations and raised prices on raw materials. It is also making finished goods more expensive, raising concerns about whether consumers will cut back on spending as prices rise.

At a news conference Wednesday, Fed Chair Jerome Powell stressed that the outlook for inflation looks highly uncertain, limiting the ability of the Fed to tailor its policies in response. He suggested that inflation should slow sometime next year as supply bottlenecks ease, but that the Fed cannot be certain that it will.

The central bank and investors have also been closely monitoring the recovery in the employment market, which has been lagging the broader economic recovery. The Labor Department will release its jobs report for October on Friday.

Stocks mostly wobbled in the early going Wednesday ahead of the Fed statement as investors looked over another big batch of earnings reports from U.S. companies.

Technology stocks and a mix of companies that rely directly on consumer spending accounted for a big slice of the S&P 500′s gains. Adobe rose 2.3% and Tesla rose 3.6% to a record high.

Energy stocks fell as U.S. crude oil prices slid 3.6%. Chevron dropped 0.7%.

Smaller-company stocks outpaced the broader market in a sign that investors were feeling confident about economic growth. The Russell 2000 climbed 42.42 points, or 1.8%, to 2,404.28, its second straight all-time high.

Agricultural equipment maker Deere fell 3.4%. Workers at the company rejected a contract offer Tuesday that would have given them 10% raises and decided to remain on strike in the hopes of securing a better deal.

Investors were handed a mixed bag of corporate report cards. Activision Blizzard slumped 14.1% for the biggest slide in the S&P 500 after the maker of video games like "World of Warcraft" gave investors a disappointing profit forecast. Zillow Group sank 23% in heavy trading a day after the real estate website operator reported disappointing financial results and said it is shutting down its home-flipping business.

CVS Health rose 5.7% after the drugstore chain and pharmacy benefits manager raised its profit forecast for the year following a strong third quarter. Mondelez International rose 1.6% after the maker of Oreo cookies reported solid third-quarter financial results.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerome Powell
MarketWatch

S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite drift higher early Tuesday but Dow under pressure

U.S. stock indexes opened mixed Tuesday, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite aiming to extend lengthy winning streaks, while the Dow dipped at the start of trade. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.2% at 36,368, while the S&P 500 index advanced 0.1% at 4,704, and the Nasdaq Composite Index rose 0.2% at 16,019. On Monday, the S&P 500 scored its the eighth straight gain, its longest winning streak since April 2019 and its longest string of record closes since 1997. The Nasdaq Composite produced, on Monday, notched its 11th straight gain, which marked its longest stretch of advances since December of 2019. Trading for equity markets on Tuesday come after a report on wholesale inflation, the October producer price index, rose 0.6%, in line with expectations. The pace of wholesale inflation over the past 12 months was flat at 8.6%, but marking the highest level since the index was reconfigured in 2009, and likely one of the highest readings since the early 1980s. In corporate action, shares of General Electric Co. were up after the industrial conglomerate announced plans to split into three publicly traded companies.
STOCKS
AFP

China's slowdown raises questions for global economy

The Chinese economy, weighed down by electricity shortages and a vast real estate crisis, has lost its luster recently, to the point where economists are starting to question its impact on the global growth it has helped drive for more than 20 years. The difficulties of the real estate sector in China triggered by the troubles of giant Evergrande could pose risks for the world economy and affect the United States, the Federal Reserve warned in its report on financial stability released Monday. That is a marked change of tone from September, when Fed Chairman Jerome Powell still believed the world's largest economy was not really directly exposed to difficulties in China. Evergrande, estimated to be worth some 260 billion euros, is one of the biggest companies in China. Its financial situation is closely scrutinized because its collapse would deal a serious blow to the growth of the Asian giant.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Technology Stocks#Energy Stocks#Earnings Reports#Fed#The Federal Reserve#Dow#Treasury
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Tesla
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
98K+
Followers
74K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy