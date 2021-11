Today, shares of Palantir (NYSE:PLTR) closed down 7.1% after an analyst at RBC Capital downgraded the company to underperform from sector perform. The price target was also lowered from $25 to $19. PLTR stock’s volume at the time of writing is 85 million shares, 55% more than the average daily trading volume of 37 million. When a stock goes down on heavy volume, it signifies that shareholders are rushing to sell out faster than buyers can bid up the price.

STOCKS ・ 22 HOURS AGO