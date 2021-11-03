CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles Clippers at Minnesota Timberwolves odds, picks and prediction

The Minnesota Timberwolves (3-3) host the Los Angeles Clippers (2-4) Wednesday at the Target Center for an 8 p.m. ET tip-off. Below, we look at the Clippers vs. Timberwolves odds and lines, and make our expert NBA picks, predictions, and bets.

Minnesota has lost three of its last four games including back-to-back losses to the Orlando Magic as an 8.5-point home favorite (115-97 Monday) and the Denver Nuggets as a 1.5-point road favorite (93-91 Oct. 30). The T-Wolves’ lone victory came on the road against the Milwaukee Bucks as 6-point underdogs.

L.A. beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 99-94 Monday but the Clippers failed to cover as massive 12.5-point home favorites. The Clippers are shooting the fourth-lowest effective field goal percentage (eFG%) in the NBA and have the worst rebounding percentage.

The Clippers are 5-1 overall and 4-2 against the spread (ATS) against the T-Wolves since the beginning of the 2019 season, which includes L.A. winning all three meetings last season (2-1 ATS).

Clippers at Timberwolves odds, spread and lines

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports’ betting odds for a full list. Lines last updated at 3 p.m. ET.

  • Money line: Clippers -140 (bet $140 to win $100) | Timberwolves +115 (bet $100 to win $115)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Clippers -2.5 (-110) | Timberwolves +2.5 (-110)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 212.5 (O: -115 | U: -107)

Clippers at Timberwolves key injuries

Clippers

  • PF Marcus Morris (knee) out
  • PF Serge Ibaka (back) out
  • SF Kawhi Leonard (knee) out

Timberwolves

  • PG Pat Beverley (calf) questionable
  • PG D’Angelo Russell (knee) out

Clippers at Timberwolves odds, lines, picks and predictions

Prediction

Clippers 108, Timberwolves 103

GIMME the CLIPPERS (-140) for 1 unit because there’s been “sharp line movement” towards L.A., Paul George is by far the best player on the floor and the Clippers are due for some positive regression.

The Clippers-Timberwolves opened as a consensus pick ’em game but the market has steamed L.A. up to a slight favorite, according to Pregame.com.

PG is playing an MVP-caliber level thus far by averaging the second-most points per game (28.3 PPG), the most steals per game (3.3 SPG) and is sixth in PER (26.7).

L.A. has a lot better ball security and Minnesota only ranks 27th in rebounding rate so it’s not like the T-Wolves will bully the Clippers on the glass.

Lastly, according to ShotQuality.com, the Clippers have the best defensive adjusted shot quality and a 5-1 record based on their shot-quality differential.

PASS since L.A.’s money line is only 30 cents on the dollar more expensive than the Clippers -2.5 (-110). If L.A.’s money line goes north of -140 then I’d consider laying points with the Clippers.

PASS with a slight “lean” to the Under 212.5 (-107) since we are getting to the party way late on this total. The Clippers-Timberwolves opened with a 216.5-point total but has been steamed down by heavy pro-Under action.

Both teams like to play in transition, create looks by cutting, run the offense through isolation plays and attempt catch-and-shoot 3-pointers (according to ShotQuality.com).

However, each team’s defense does a good job defending other offenses trying to execute on those shot types. Not only does L.A.’s defense have the best-adjusted shot quality but Minnesota’s defense ranks fifth.

Facebook
