CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

‘Highway to Heaven’ reboot co-star Barry Watson talks about Michael Landon, spirituality and illness

By The Associated Press
The Oregonian
The Oregonian
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

NEW YORK — Like many children of the late ‘70s and ‘80s, Michael Landon’s TV shows “Little House on the Prairie” and “Highway to Heaven” were appointment viewing for Barry Watson. That’s why when Watson was given the opportunity to co-star opposite Jill Scott in a film remake of...

www.oregonlive.com

Comments / 0

Related
NME

‘Friends’ star James Michael Tyler has died, aged 59

James Michael Tyler died earlier today (October 24), representatives for the actor have confirmed. The star had been diagnosed with stage four prostate cancer in 2018, but the disease later spread to his bones. He was 59 years old. Tyler was best known for playing Central Perk manager Gunther in...
CELEBRITIES
New York Post

‘Little House’ star Karen Grassle says Michael Landon was sexist bully on set

When actress Karen Grassle was asked by the stewardess in the first-class cabin if she’d like some wine before takeoff, she nonchalantly replied: “Oh, just a little, please.”. The TV star, who played doting wife and mother Caroline “Ma” Ingalls in the smash-hit show “Little House on The Prairie,” gave...
929nin.com

Did You Know Michael Landon’s Daughter Stars in ‘Yellowstone’?

Yellowstone has turned into a television phenomenon over the past three seasons. The modern-day Western starring Kevin Costner is the most-watched cable show on television, but many fans probably don't know that one of the characters is played by the daughter of TV icon Michael Landon. The Bonanza, Little House...
TV & VIDEOS
HollywoodLife

Natalie Wood’s Kids: Meet The Late Actress’ 3 Adult Children

Natalie Wood was the proud mother of two biological kids and a proud stepmother to her husband’s daughter. Find out more about the late actress’ children here. Natalie Wood was a beloved Hollywood actress who shockingly perished while on a boating trip to Santa Catalina Island off the coast of Southern California with husband Robert Wagner. Natalie, whose body was discovered in the water on Nov. 29, 1981, was 43 years old at the time of her death, and she was a beautiful talent who went down in history as Hollywood royalty.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
People

Little House on the Prairie's Karen Grassle on Her Sobriety, Tension with Costar Michael Landon

Karen Grassle, known for playing the beloved Caroline Ingalls, a.k.a. "Ma," on Little House on the Prairie, is opening up about her journey to sobriety. Grassle, 79, has penned a memoir, Bright Lights, Prairie Dust: Reflections on Life, Loss, and Love from Little House's Ma — a natural continuation of the journals she has been keeping since age 13 as a way to cope with growing up with an alcoholic father, she tells PEOPLE.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'7th Heaven' Alum Reveals Why He Walked Away From Acting With No Regrets

7th Heaven star Barry Watson was a regular on the pages of Teen Beat in the '90s, and the former heartthrob is making a bit of a comeback. With new projects like a remake of Highway to Heaven and an upcoming superhero series Naomi, Watson is wading back into acting after taking time away from Hollywood. In a new interview with People, Watson opened up about walking away from his career and why he made that choice and admitted that he is still reminded of 7th Heaven to this day.
MOVIES
People

7th Heaven Star Barry Watson Turned Down Roles to Focus on Fatherhood: 'I Have No Regrets'

It's been 25 years since the first episode of his hit series 7th Heaven, but Barry Watson is still getting reminders of the show and his character today. "My [16-year-old] son Oliver grew his hair out and I looked at him the other day and he reminded me of Matt Camden," says Watson, 47, who played the eldest Camden sibling for six seasons. "My 13-year-old Felix just binge-watched it. It is amazing that so many people are still being introduced to that show."
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jill Scott
Person
Beverley Mitchell
Person
Robert Wagner
Person
Barry Watson
Person
Jessica Biel
Person
Michael Landon
Person
Natasha Gregson Wagner
thisisrnb.com

Jill Scott Starring In UpComing Reboot of “Highway To Heaven” on Lifetime Movie Network

The Lifetime original movie “Highway to Heaven”, starring Grammy® Award winner Jill Scott and Barry Watson, is set to premiere on Saturday, November 6 at 8/7c. A contemporary take on Michael Landon’s iconic 80s television series Highway to Heaven, the new movie follows Angela Stewart (Jill Scott), an angel who is sent back to earth to help others in need. In the premiere movie, Angela takes on the role of a temporary school counselor and finds herself working alongside junior high school principal Bruce Banks (Barry Watson) as she intervenes in the lives of a troubled student Cody (Ben Daon), his father Jeff (Robert Moloney) and his aunt Vanessa (Victoria Bidewell), who are grieving the tragic loss of Cody’s mother, Melissa (Ashley Ross). As Angela seemingly works miracles with Cody, Bruce is stunned when he learns of the divine nature of Angela’s work. Just like the original series, Lifetime wishes to retain the same messages of hope and encouragement for its audience, while exploring social and emotional issues with sensitivity, joy, and humor.
MOVIES
People

Karen Grassle 'Grateful' She 'Mended Fences' with Little House Costar Michael Landon Before His Death

Karen Grassle is reflecting on her differences with costar Michael Landon, and why she's glad they reconnected prior to his death. The 79-year-old actress writes about her career, relationships, mental health, struggle with alcoholism, and more in her new memoir Bright Lights, Prairie Dust, out Nov. 16. Speaking with the New York Post, Grassle recalled her most iconic role on the television series Little House on the Prairie playing Caroline Ingalls, aka "Ma," opposite Bonanza star Michael Landon.
CELEBRITIES
channelguidemag.com

‘Highway to Heaven’: Lifetime Offers a New Take on the Original Drama

Viewers may remember the iconic ’80s television series Highway to Heaven, starring Michael Landon as Jonathan, an angel on Earth helping those in need. It ran for five seasons and more than 100 episodes from 1984-89 on NBC. The show touched a lot of lives when it aired, and now it’s returning as a series of movies to hopefully bring back those feelings for those who watched the original and for a new generation.
TV SERIES
Winchester News Gazette

Jill Scott on ‘Highway to Heaven’ film remake, new music

Jill Scott, who grew up watching the original 1980s “Highway to Heaven” TV series with her grandmother which starred Michael Landon, says she agreed to a film remake to remind people “that we're all angels in our own way.” The Grammy winner also discusses returning to music after a hiatus, saying “My pen is hungry again.” (Nov. 5)
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Highway To Heaven#French#Cw#Roman Catholic
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

TV Talk: Feel-good ‘Highway to Heaven’ is back as a cable movie series

Trib Total Media TV writer Rob Owen offers a viewing tip for the coming week. This week, Lifetime delivers the first in what is intended to be a series of “Highway to Heaven” movies with Jill Scott taking over as the angel from the late Michael Landon, who starred in the 1984-89 NBC weekly series.
TV & VIDEOS
Fort Wayne Journal Gazette

Lifetime reimagines 'Highway to Heaven'

Michael Landon knew what he was doing as he furnished wholesome, emotional family entertainment, and his estate is making a rebirth of one of his projects possible. Landon's widow Cindy is among the executive producers of a new Lifetime version of “Highway to Heaven,” envisioned as a recurring series of movies with the first one debuting today. Grammy-winning singer-actress Jill Scott fills Landon's former spot as an angel – now named Angela – who comes to the aid of others, working as a counselor in a high school where she mystifies the principal (“7th Heaven” alum Barry Watson) with her apparent magic.
TV & VIDEOS
Kenosha News.com

TV highlights for Saturday, Nov. 6: Lifetime reboots 'Highway to Heaven'

Lifetime lurches from its usual women-in-peril movies to holiday uplift with the 2021 movie reboot of “Highway to Heaven” (7 p.m., Lifetime). Jill Scott reprises the late Michael Landon’s role as Angela Stewart, an angel among us who takes a job as a temporary high school guidance counselor, in which she assists a grief-stricken student and helps junior high school principal Bruce Banks (Barry Watson) live out some unrealized dreams.
TV & VIDEOS
TheHDRoom

Watch ‘Highway to Heaven (2021)’ Lifetime Movie Online

Lifetime is rebooting the classic TV series Highway to Heaven as a new contemporary 2021 movie starring Jill Scott and Barry Watson. This is the first in what Lifetime is called an “event movie series” with additional films planned to start rolling out in 2022. The big premiere date for...
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
tvinsider.com

‘Dexter’ and ‘Highway to Heaven’ Reboots, ‘Yellowstone’ Returns, Revisiting Attica

You couldn’t ask for more different reboots than Showtime’s resurrection of its hit thriller Dexter and Lifetime’s redo of the inspirational 1980s series Highway to Heaven, now starring Jill Scott as the celestial do-gooder. A two-hour season premiere of Yellowstone reveals the fate of the Duttons, last seen under violent siege. Showtime’s Attica documentary relives the 1971 prison uprising.
TV SERIES
DoYouRemember?

Ron Howard Shares Story Of ‘Dennis The Menace’ Star Jay North’s Harsh Work Day

In the 1959 sitcom Dennis the Menace, Jay North starred as the titular Dennis, the well-meaning but troublesome boy based on a comic series of the same name. While North was working his breakout role, Ron Howard was still acting as an extra or minor character in programs just like this. Just because he was in the background, though, didn’t mean Howard didn’t have a front row seat to North’s working conditions, which disturbed him greatly.
CELEBRITIES
The Oregonian

The Oregonian

Portland, OR
67K+
Followers
32K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.

 https://www.oregonlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy