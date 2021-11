Ethereum Classic price has remained in a tight range recently. Its volatility has declined substantially in the past few days. We explain why the coin could soon surge. Ethereum Classic (ETC/USD) price remained in a tight range even as Ethereum price soared to a record high. ETC is trading at $55, where it has been in the past few days while ETH soared to more than $4,700. It has a market cap of more than $7.2 billion, making it the third-biggest cryptocurrency in the world.

COMMODITIES & FUTURE ・ 2 DAYS AGO