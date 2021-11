King County is just about 10 days into its vaccine verification policy, which took effect in late October. Indoor service at bars, restaurants, and other indoor recreation facilities, including theaters, fitness facilities, as well as outdoor events with 500 or more people, require proof of vaccination for everyone 12 or older. Those who are unvaccinated or are unable to verify their vaccine status can show proof of a negative COVID test within the last three days in order to gain entry.

KING COUNTY, WA ・ 5 DAYS AGO