Nearly 97% of Air Force service members vaccinated by deadline

By CNN Newsource
Idaho8.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith nearly 97% of Air Force service members vaccinated against Covid-19 by the service’s deadline on Tuesday, thousands of airmen have applied for religious exemptions, though none have yet been granted. According to data released by the Air Force as it reached its November 2 deadline, 96.9% of the...

Grand Forks Herald

U.S. Air Force recognizes Grand Forks Air Force Base airmen for meritorious service

Airmen at Grand Forks Air Force Base have been recognized for meritorious service. The U.S. Air Force recognized members of the 319th Reconnaissance Wing with the Meritorious Unit Award, according to an Oct. 25 news release from GFAFB. The award was given for exceptional service for the period between June 1, 2019 to May 31, 2021, during which airmen “made significant advances in unmanned aviation while providing over watch and communication support during the drawdown of United States forces in Iraq and Afghanistan.”
GRAND FORKS AIR FORCE BASE, ND
Jacksonville Journal Courier

Air Force facing thousands avoiding vaccine mandate

According to the latest data released by the United States Air Force, as of Oct. 25, up to 12,000 Air Force personnel have rejected orders to get fully vaccinated against the coronavirus despite the Pentagon's mandate. Officials have said it is too late for them to do so by the Tuesday deadline, as the mandate from military leaders has been met with defiance among some in the force.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Valley News

Over 11,000 active-duty Air Force personnel unvaccinated as deadline looms

Zachary Stieber The Epoch Times The Air Force could lose thousands of troops in the coming weeks as over 11,000 active-duty personnel remain without a COVID-19 vaccine, just days before the deadline to get one. Some 96.4% of active-duty airmen were partially or fully vaccinated as of Oct. 25, the branch said in its latest vaccination update. That means approximately 11,462 airmen have not begun a vaccination program before the Nov. 2 deadline to become fully vaccinated. Another nearly 12,000 reserve personnel or Space Force members remain unvaccinated, according to data released by the Air Force. Reserves have until Dec. 2 to become fully vaccinated. Fully vaccinated means getting a vaccination regimen and then at least two weeks elapsing. Members who haven’t yet sta.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Idaho8.com

First woman graduates from US Army’s sniper school

The first woman has graduated from the US Army’s elite sniper school, completing the seven-week course designed to produce “the most feared weapon on the battlefield.”. The soldier, who enlisted in the Montana National Guard last December, has not been identified. Following her enlistment, she was sent to Fort Benning,...
MILITARY
FOX 11 and 41

Navy Veteran denied healthcare after told he never fought in a war

YAKIMA, WA – A Navy Veteran in Yakima has been having a hard time getting health care after he was told he never went to war. Freshly out of High School 19-year-old Otto Von Kuehnert joined the US Navy in 1984 and was sent out to Libya in 1986 in a retaliation for the Libyan terrorism against American troops and citizens in 1985 where five American citizens were killed at airports in Rome and Vienna.
YAKIMA, WA
Telegraph

Serving soldiers will not carry Dennis Hutchings’ coffin, says MoD

The Ministry of Defence has said that serving soldiers will not carry the coffin of Dennis Hutchings, the veteran who died part way through his controversial trial over a fatal shooting during the Troubles. The decision has deeply upset the family of Hutchings, whose funeral will now take place according...
MILITARY
techstartups.com

12,000 US Air Force personnel, including elite pilots who refused to be vaccinated before the Tuesday deadline, could face dismissal as top officials worry it could impact military readiness in times of crisis

Last week, more than 100 scientists, nuclear engineers, and others were being fired due to a vaccine mandate at Los Alamos National Laboratory. According to the report, dozens of top nuclear scientists with “highest security clearances in the nation” and PhDs in sciences and engineering face dismissal from Los Alamos Lab after the deadline for Los Alamos National Lab employees to get vaccinated has come and gone.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

