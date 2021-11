The Northwest Board of Regents approved a resolution to provide $1.4 million to fix acoustical deficiencies at the Olive Deluce Fine Arts building at its Oct. 29 meeting. The building that houses the Charles Johnson Theater, among other facilities, was constructed in 1965. Assistant Vice President of Facility Services Dan Haslag said since its completion, little to no resources have been spent to address its deficiencies. The project has been in the “queue” for deferred maintenance for a while, Board Chair John Moore (I-Raymore, Missouri) said.

