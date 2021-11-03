CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Disney Reveals Details of BRAND-NEW runDisney Event

By Melissa Cannioto
Inside the Magic
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you love to race surrounded by the magic and fun of Disney Parks, then you’re in for a treat. Disney has revealed details for its brand-new runDisney event – Springtime Surprise Weekend. Disney fans are gearing up for the return of in-person races this weekend with the Disney...

insidethemagic.net

Comments / 0

Related
Inside the Magic

Disneyland Quietly Increases Parking Prices, And Yet Still No Trams

Disney Parks have seen many changes to the magic during the pandemic. From health and safety measures to transportation closures, Guests are noticing more and more alterations to the previously “all-inclusive” Disney theme park experience. On October 25, Disney Guests were greeted with a price raise on most single and...
TRAVEL
Inside the Magic

Another Disney Guest Fight Broke Out Aboard Magic Kingdom’s Ferryboat

The Walt Disney World Resort should be one of the most magical destinations on Earth. For two parties in mid-July, their vacation took a turn for the worse when they became involved in a physical fight following Magic Kingdom Park’s closure after the nighttime spectacular, the now-retired Happily Ever After, around Cinderella Castle.
ORLANDO, FL
Inside the Magic

Hordes of Disney Day Guests Flood Out of Park as Christmas Event Begins

Although Disney World Resort has had all four of their theme parks decorated for the holidays for quite some time now, it is now officially Christmas in the Kingdom, as the holiday event has begun!. Disney Very Merriest After Hours has replaced Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party this year, but...
TRAVEL
Inside the Magic

Disney Park Crowds Dwindle, Massive Gaps Between Guests Seen

As the Disney Parks around the world have continued to open up as the pandemic begins to subside, it has been interesting to see how travel has bounced back. In Walt Disney World, we know that the Orlando Disney Parks were by far the most visited during the pandemic, and now, they are operating in a more “normal” way. However, there are still many protocols in place that were put there during the pandemic. For example, Disney Park Pass reservations are still in play, and there is still a capacity limit; however, we do not know what that limit is at this point. That being said, massive crowds have returned, and Guests still flood Main Street, U.S.A. at Magic Kingdom to see the fireworks go each night as Disney Enchantment plays. Now that the United States border is once again open to foreign travelers who are fully vaccinated, those crowds will likely increase.
ORLANDO, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Walt Disney
Inside the Magic

Disney Park Shuts Down Hub Due to Protests

For Guests all over the world, visiting a Disney theme park is the best dose of Disney magic. From the Walt Disney World Resort in Florida to Anaheim’s Disneyland Resort, Shanghai Disneyland to Hong Kong Disneyland, Disney Parks worldwide offer an escape from reality with nighttime spectaculars like Magic Kingdom’s Disney Enchantment, and seasonal events like Oogie Boogie Bash and Merriest Nites.
TRAVEL
Variety

Disney Plus Priced at $1.99 for First Month as Part of Company-Wide ‘Disney Plus Day’ Promotions

The Walt Disney Co. has enlisted just about every part of the company for Disney Plus Day — which is actually a weeklong series of promotions, events and content premieres. It’s ultimately aimed, of course, at driving up paying subscribers for the global streaming service. Among the deals: Starting Monday (Nov. 8) through Sunday, Nov. 14, new and eligible returning Disney Plus subscribers can get one month of the service for $1.99 (available in the U.S. and select countries). After the first month, the service goes back to the regular price ($7.99/month in the U.S.) The media conglom is launching a...
BUSINESS
kennythepirate.com

New dates revealed for this Disney holiday character meal

Do you love character meals? Will you be visiting Walt Disney World during the holidays? You might want to check out this fun character meal. Though we will be trick-or-treating soon, the holidays are just around the corner! Walt Disney World is beginning to wrap up the Halloween festivities and are already beginning to prepare for the holidays. Just a couple of weeks ago, holiday decorations were spotted at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Walt Disney World Resort#Animal Kingdom Theme Park#General Registration
Inside the Magic

Disney World Brings Back Extinct and Demolished Attraction For One Weekend

If you are in Walt Disney World this weekend, you know that there is definitely an influx of Guests as it is a marathon weekend!. When any marathon weekend hits Walt Disney World Resort, we see Guests come in from all over the world so that they can set their alarms to wake them up at 3:00 a.m. and head to the start line so that they can race through Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios — depending on their race length and track.
TRAVEL
WDW Prep School

runDisney Releases 2022 Springtime Surprise Race Weekend Details

We finally have more details when it comes to runDisney’s 2022 Springtime Surprise Race Weekend, which is held March 31 through April 3 at Walt Disney World. In June, it was first revealed that in-person runDisney races would be resume in 2021. At this time, it was also announced that...
YOGA
Inside the Magic

Demolished Disney Attraction Finally Removed From Park

If you have been to Disney’s Animal Kingdom at Walt Disney World over the past few months, you have likely noticed a few changes!. With the 50th anniversary in tow, the Tree of Life is now illuminated at night with its Beacon of Magic. On top of that, a new daytime show, Disney KiteTails, has also debuted! Although there is a lot of new and unique aspects to the Park, there are also some offerings, or in this case, an attraction that is being taken away.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Epcot
NewsBreak
Disney
Theme Park Insider

RunDisney's 'Surprise Weekend' to Celebrate Disney Rides

November 3, 2021, 8:12 PM · Walt Disney World will celebrate three popular attractions from Epcot, Disney's Hollywood Studios, and Disney's Animal Kingdom during its runDisney Springtime Surprise Weekend next year. When Disney announced the return of runDisney events last summer, it included a "Surprise" weekend on the calendar, but...
TRAVEL
thekingdominsider.com

Experience New Magic with a Touch of Nostalgia During the runDisney Springtime Surprise Weekend at Walt Disney World Resort

We’re about four months from the debut of our new runDisney Springtime Surprise Weekend and I’m excited to share details about the “surprise’’ part of this unique event, whose theme will change each year. This inaugural event borrows from some all-time favorite runDisney events and combines them with exciting new...
LIFESTYLE
Inside the Magic

Another Disney World Mode of Transportation Is BACK!

The Skyliner, Disney World buses, the Friendship boats, and even Disney’s Monorail — there are so many modes of transportation offered to Guests staying at Walt Disney World Resort. And now, one of the most beloved vehicles is back taking Guests down Main Street U.S.A. During the pandemic, many modes...
TRAVEL
themainstreetmouse.com

A Wickedly Wonderful runDisney Return Kicks Off with the 2021 Disney Wine & Dine Half Marathon Weekend

From the Disney Parks Blog and written by: Sarah Harris. It’s time to lace up those sneakers and get ready for a wickedly delicious set of events as runDisney makes its return to Walt Disney World this weekend with the 2021 Disney Wine & Dine Half Marathon Weekend powered by AfterShokz! We’re thrilled to be bringing back in-person running in the most spooktacular way with three exciting events celebrating the wickedly wonderful Disney Villains.
LIFESTYLE
Inside the Magic

Move Over Disney Resorts! This Resort Is the Place to Be This Christmas

Walt Disney World Resort is bustling with holiday festivities! Massive Christmas trees have filled the Parks and Resorts. Christmas music is streaming from every speaker, and holiday treats are awaiting your taste buds. While Disney Parks are decked out for the holidays, we must say there is one Resort just minutes away from the Disney World property line that should not be overlooked when it comes to holiday fun!
ORLANDO, FL
cinelinx.com

New Cast and Details on the Tomb Raider Anime Revealed

As part of their Tomb Raider 25th Anniversary Celebration today brings announcements on a pair of new voicecast members, including a familiar one. On top of some gaming related announcements, we also got info on upcoming Tomb Raider anime series that was announced earlier this year. Netflix’s recent Tudum event revealed that Hayley Atwell would be voicing the iconic heroine, but today brings a pair of new casting announcements.
COMICS
marthastewart.com

Hocus Pocus 2 Begins Production as New Plot Details Are Revealed!

The Sanderson sisters are back to their witchy ways!. On Monday, Disney revealed production for Hocus Pocus 2 began in Rhode Island with stars Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy reuniting for the film. Along with the announcement, Disney also revealed plot details for the highly-anticipated sequel. The...
MOVIES
Inside the Magic

Grab the Tissues! Disney Releases “The Stepdad” Christmas Advert

Grab the tissues Disney fans! Disney has done it again. As the holidays are fast approaching, Disney has released a new advert story for the Christmas season. If you remember last year, Disney released “From Our Family To Yours” and we were puddles after that video. This year, Disney has released “The Stepdad” which is another sweet and meaningful video to get us in the holiday spirit. Check out the 2020 and 2021 videos below and let us know which one you enjoy the most.
CHRISTMAS, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy