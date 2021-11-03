A tech CEO got big attention for his plan to ease the backlog at Los Angeles ports

Last September, the Los Angeles city council voted to move the city’s energy sector to carbon free by 2035. This ambitious goal is endorsed by the city’s mayor, Eric Garcetti, who has been a vocal supporter of sustainability measures in Los Angeles. While the responsibility for climate action usually falls on larger national entities, Los Angeles is in a unique position to react to the climate crisis. Los Angeles is an exceptional city not only because of its size, but also because of its global influence. As such, it is the city’s responsibility to do all it can in the face of the existential crisis that is climate change.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO