Officials in China said the use of the digital yuan — or e-CNY — has surged to 140 million individual accounts and 10 million business accounts, Bloomberg reported. Mu Changchun, head of the Digital Currency Institute at the People’s Bank of China (PBOC), said per the report that pilot programs in more than 10 regions using the digital yuan hit 62 billion yuan (about $9.7 billion). He added that the volume of transactions totaled 150 million.

ECONOMY ・ 6 DAYS AGO