Madison, WI

Madison Police release pictures of Kwik Trip robbery suspect

By Kyle Jones
 6 days ago
MADISON, Wis. – Madison Police released pictures Wednesday of a man who allegedly robbed a KwikTrip last week.

The suspect reportedly used a gun to get cash from employees at the KwikTrip at 7502 Mineral Point Rd on Saturday, Oct. 30.

He is described as a black male in his mid-20’s, light-skinned, 6’2″ tall, and slender.

The suspect fled the scene on foot and is still at large.

