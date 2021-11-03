Madison Police release pictures of Kwik Trip robbery suspect

MADISON, Wis. – Madison Police released pictures Wednesday of a man who allegedly robbed a KwikTrip last week.

The suspect reportedly used a gun to get cash from employees at the KwikTrip at 7502 Mineral Point Rd on Saturday, Oct. 30.

He is described as a black male in his mid-20’s, light-skinned, 6’2″ tall, and slender.

The suspect fled the scene on foot and is still at large.

