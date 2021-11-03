CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Panthers Share Wednesday Update On Sam Darnold

By Matt Audilet
The Spun
The Spun
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold suffered a concussion in the final minutes of last weekend’s win over the Atlanta Falcons. But after going through concussion protocol all this week, the veteran QB has made enough progress to return to the field for practice on Wednesday. Earlier today, Darnold was...

thespun.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Everyone Has The Same Message For Terry Bradshaw

We’re a couple of weeks removed from Terry Bradshaw’s wild claim about Sam Darnold, which means it’s time to revisit it…. Earlier in October, the FOX analyst claimed that the Carolina Panthers hit on the best quarterback in franchise history when they acquired Darnold from the Jets. “I think [the...
NFL
FanBuzz

Julius Peppers Was a Freak of Nature in the NFL, But Where is He Now?

After 17 NFL seasons, Julius Peppers hung up the cleats for good and called it a career. The 41-year-old star defensive end is now focusing on life after football and can relax until he receives the call from the Pro Football Hall of Fame. When that actually happens is the only thing left up in the air.
NFL
FanSided

Was former Carolina Panthers QB Teddy Bridgewater right all along?

Teddy Bridgewater received criticism for his comments about the coaching staff, but was the former Carolina Panthers quarterback right all along?. Things didn’t turn out as expected for Teddy Bridgewater with the Carolina Panthers. The quarterback went through some real complications in 2020 – especially down the stretch – which caused the organization to move on from the player after just one season and go with Sam Darnold instead.
NFL
FanSided

4 reasons the Panthers must swallow their pride and re-sign Cam Newton

The Carolina Panthers must swallow their pride and re-sign Cam Newton in the wake of quarterback Sam Darnold’s concussion in Week 8. Sam Darnold showed some signs of life against the No. 30 ranked Atlanta Falcons defense during a hugely important Week 8 win for the Carolina Panthers. However, the quarterback went out of the game in the fourth quarter with a concussion after taking a brutal hit near the goal line.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Concussion#The New York Giants#American Football#Panthers Share#The Atlanta Falcons#The New England Patriots
The Spun

The Panthers Are Reportedly Signing A New Quarterback

The Carolina Panthers are reportedly signing a new quarterback. Carolina’s starter, Sam Darnold, is in concussion protocol. The Panthers quarterback left Sunday’s game after taking a scary-looking blow to the head. Carolina was led by Phillip Walker the rest of the way, as the NFC South franchise defeated divisional rival Atlanta, 19-13, to improve to 4-4 on the season.
NFL
The Spun

Panthers Are Reportedly Signing Veteran Wide Receiver

After a disappointing performance on offense this past Sunday, the Carolina Panthers have decided to add some depth to their receiving corps. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Panthers signed veteran wide receiver Willie Snead to their practice squad on Wednesday. The 29-year-old was released by the Las Vegas Raiders yesterday afternoon but has quickly landed back on his feet.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ex-Jets Sam Darnold, Robby Anderson feud on Panthers sideline

Robby Anderson would like to file a complaint. The reason for his frustrations? That would be none other than former Jets and current Panthers teammate Sam Darnold. Darnold had another miserable performance in Carolina’s 24-6 loss to the Patriots on Sunday. He went 16-33 for 172 yards and three costly interceptions. The kinds of picks that Jets fans saw more than enough of during Darnold’s three seasons in green.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Atlanta Falcons
NFL Teams
New York Giants
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
chatsports.com

The five most experienced free agent quarterbacks available today

Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold was unable to finish yesterday’s game against the Atlanta Falcons after sustaining a concussion on a fourth quarter rushing attempt. Darnold’s status going forward is as yet unknown and there will not be any further official update from the team today. Head coach Matt Rhule did say the team would be interested in bringing somebody in to “play with PJ” if Darnold were to miss extended time.
NFL
NBC Sports

Darnold takes heat from Panthers WR, coach after brutal game vs. Pats

It sounds like the Carolina Panthers are running out of patience with Sam Darnold. The Panthers quarterback had another disastrous performance against the Patriots on Sunday, throwing three interceptions with zero touchdowns on just 172 yards passing in a 24-6 loss to New England. After Darnold's third interception of the...
NFL
FanSided

Sam Darnold is so bad his own teammates are screaming at him (Video)

It turns out, Sam Darnold might just be bad. After a three-interception day against the New England Patriots, Robby Anderson had enough. Bill Belichick has had Darnold’s number since his days as a New York Jet, and that wasn’t going to change as the Patriots took on the Panthers Sunday afternoon.
NFL
Bleacher Report

Sam Darnold Ruled Out by Panthers vs. Falcons After Suffering Concussion

Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold exited Sunday's game against the Atlanta Falcons with a concussion. The New York Jets brought an end to the Darnold era when they traded him to the Carolina Panthers in April, with BYU's Zach Wilson taking over as the new franchise quarterback. Perhaps the coaching...
NFL
The Ringer

The Sam Darnold Trade Has Put the Panthers in QB Purgatory

When the New York Jets traded quarterback Sam Darnold to the Carolina Panthers, it marked the end of an era. Not much of an era for New York—if anything, an era they’d like to forget—but rather, an era for the New England Patriots. In three games against Darnold-led offenses, Belichick’s defense surrendered 17 total points, grabbed six picks, surrendered one passing touchdown, allowed a completion percentage of 53.2 percent, and totaled only 5.5 yards per attempt. In 2019, the Patriots famously delivered the “seeing ghosts” game: a four-interception game that had Darnold himself admitting that Belichick had his number.
NFL
CBS Boston

Julian Edelman Got In On The Fun Of Mocking Sam Darnold During Patriots-Panthers

BOSTON (CBS) — Seemingly everybody in New England had their fingers on the button, ready to hit send on a GIF or a joke about ghosts as soon as Sam Darnold threw a pick against the Patriots on Sunday. Included in that group? None other than Julian Edelman. The retired Patriots receiver may be a full-fledged television analyst these days, but less than a year removed from his playing career, he hasn’t quite shaken everything about him that made him such a feisty competitor. Part of that involves some celebrating when Sam Darnold makes a goof or two against the Patriots. Sure enough, at 3:23 p.m. on Sunday, just after Darnold threw his third interception of the game, Edelman couldn’t help himself: …. pic.twitter.com/baNfuTkMLz — Julian Edelman (@Edelman11) November 7, 2021 The ghost tweet, of course, references Darnold’s admission while mic’d up against the Patriots in 2019 that he was “seeing ghosts.” Darnold is now 0-4 in his four starts against the Patriots, with one touchdown pass and nine interceptions. It’s historically bad, and with the possibility that Darnold never starts another game vs. the Patriots, everyone on Twitter made sure to shoot out as many ghost tweets as possible on Sunday afternoon.
NFL
The Spun

The Spun

Hoboken, NJ
267K+
Followers
42K+
Post
142M+
Views
ABOUT

The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.

 https://thespun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy