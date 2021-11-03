Materials engineering student wins Graduate Engineering Research Showcase

Dr. Timothy Kernicky, ’09, Helps Develop Methodologies for Inspecting Infrastructure. To our readers: November 8 is National STEM/STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math) Day. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, STEM occupations account for nearly 7 percent of all U.S. occupations and STEM workers play an important role in America’s innovative capacity and global competitiveness. They are engineers (like Dr. Timothy Kernicky), medical scientists, sociologists and informational security analysts. National STEM Day is celebrated every year to encourage kids to explore their interests in the fields of science, technology, engineering, art, and math. In 2019, there were nearly 10.8 million workers in STEM occupations, according to Census Bureau estimates.
Comments / 0