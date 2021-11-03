CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

Materials engineering student wins Graduate Engineering Research Showcase

By Submitted by: Joe McAdory
auburn.edu
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChuanyu Wang has a breakthrough method to detect cancer in its early stages. The graduate student studying materials engineering developed a cutting-edge approach using gold-silver core shell...

ocm.auburn.edu

Comments / 0

 

uab.edu

School of Engineering offers guaranteed internships for incoming students

Opportunities for hands-on training and experiential learning have long been key strengths of undergraduate engineering programs at the University of Alabama at Birmingham. Beginning this fall, UAB’s School of Engineering is making those opportunities an official part of its undergraduate programs by offering guaranteed internships to all incoming students following their second year of engineering coursework.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
mit.edu

Engineers report a major advance in creating a new family of semiconductor materials

MIT engineers report creating the first high-quality thin films of a new family of semiconductor materials. The feat, which lead researcher Rafael Jaramillo refers to as his “white whale” because of his obsession in pursuing it over the years, has the potential to impact multiple fields of technology if history repeats itself. The ability to create high-quality films of other families of semiconductors led to computers, solar cells, night-vision cameras, and more.
CHEMISTRY
sbc.edu

Engineering students attend the 2021 SWE conference

Last week, seven engineering students and Professor Bryan Kuhr attended the Society of Women Engineers 2021 conference, “Aspire to Inspire,” at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis. It is the world’s largest conference for women engineers and technologists. This year, our engineering team participated in the “Invent It. Build It.” expo, which is geared towards K-12 students. At our booth, Explore Engineering was front and center as our engineers promoted the program and gave attendees hands-on circuit projects to take home.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wsu.edu

Training students at the intersection of power engineering and computer science

A WSU research team has received a $1.2 million U.S. Department of Education grant to train graduate students at the intersection of artificial intelligence (AI), data science, and engineering to address challenges of the future electric power grid. Led by Assefaw Gebremedhin, associate professor in the School of Electrical Engineering...
PULLMAN, WA
Western Michigan University Magazine

Circuits and music: Engineering student creates energy in and out of the classroom

KALAMAZOO, Mich.—What happens when you combine a love for a physics course assignment and the musical talent required to play the piccolo in college? Well at Western Michigan University, you get junior Jillian Bright, who came to the College of Engineering and Applied Sciences to study mechanical engineering. During her...
KALAMAZOO, MI
mymixfm.com

Rose-Hulman first-year students apply engineering principles in robotics challenge

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Rose Hulman’s first-year students applied engineering principals in a competition Thursday evening while participating in a robotics challenge. Students took an entire academic quarter’s worth of design, teamwork and basic engineering skills to make a robot go through a series of challenges. Each year, the...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
ucmerced.edu

OMRON Endowed Scholarship to Help Engineering Students in the Robotics Field

Many UC Merced students are first-generation college students, meaning they are the first in their families to pursue college degrees and the types of careers having a degree affords. UC Merced’s strong relationships with industry partners plays a key role in helping students navigate these career paths. A new partnership between the School of Engineering and OMRON Robotics and Safety Technologies will help students find opportunities in the robotics field.
MERCED, CA
Cleburne Times-Review

Mission 16 Space Challenge: Burleson ISD students’ microgravity research, engineering projects prepare for liftoff

Move over, Elon Musk. The scientists of tomorrow are in Burleson ISD classrooms now and soon will find out if their big ideas could take flight on a rocket into space. Students’ experiments could help lead to discoveries aboard the International Space Station on how microgravity affects the human body, causes chemical reactions and more.
BURLESON, TX
auburn.edu

Auburn physics professor working to understand networks in brains

This article first appeared in the fall/winter 2021 edition of the Office of Research’s magazine, RESEARCH. Inside the Leach Science Center at Auburn University, one will find Michael Gramlich’s lab with a cutting-edge microscope that can image neurons that mimic the inside of the human brain. The microscope and lab...
AUBURN, AL
gardner-webb.edu

Alumnus’ Engineering Research Begins with Basic Math Principles Learned at Gardner-Webb

Dr. Timothy Kernicky, ’09, Helps Develop Methodologies for Inspecting Infrastructure. To our readers: November 8 is National STEM/STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math) Day. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, STEM occupations account for nearly 7 percent of all U.S. occupations and STEM workers play an important role in America’s innovative capacity and global competitiveness. They are engineers (like Dr. Timothy Kernicky), medical scientists, sociologists and informational security analysts. National STEM Day is celebrated every year to encourage kids to explore their interests in the fields of science, technology, engineering, art, and math. In 2019, there were nearly 10.8 million workers in STEM occupations, according to Census Bureau estimates.
CHARLOTTE, NC
ScienceAlert

What Happens if 4 Electrons Join Up? A Brand New State of Matter Says a Recent Study

Almost 20 years after researchers first predicted electron quadruplets, evidence of their existence has been shown to occur in experimental setups, representing a brand new state of matter that opens up a whole new field of possibilities in physics. Technically what we're talking about here is fermionic quadrupling, referring to the type of particles involved and how they're interacting with each other. Now that scientists have found it, they can get to work on figuring out how to use it. If you think about superconductivity, where electrical resistance is zero, you need pairs of electrons – known as Cooper pairs – to form and...
PHYSICS
University of Rochester

Researchers develop novel 3D printing technique to engineer biofilms

The research may aid in developing drugs to fight the negative effects of these microorganisms that adhere to surfaces. Anne S. Meyer, an associate professor of biology at the University of Rochester, and her collaborators at Delft University of Technology in the Netherlands, recently developed a 3D printing technique to engineer and study biofilms—three-dimensional communities of microorganisms, such as bacteria, that adhere to surfaces. The research provides important information for creating synthetic materials and in developing drugs to fight the negative effects of biofilms.
ROCHESTER, NY
healththoroughfare.com

Scientists Find Unexpected Ancestor in the Human Genome Thanks to AI

Judging by the evidence science has today, the modern Homo sapiens evolved about 300,000 years ago. The human race has been through a lot of changes over history, and scientists learn more about the process even today. According to ScienceAlert.com, scientists used AI (Artificial Intelligence) to find an unknown human...
SCIENCE
mybasin.com

Oregon Tech Student Wins Statewide Transportation Engineers Scholarship

November 2, 2021, KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – Caroline Schulze, a Civil Engineering student at Oregon Tech, has been selected as a recipient of the 2021-22 Oregon undergraduate Institute of Transportation Engineers (ITE) Scholarship, a scholarship valued at $2,500 to promote the advancement of the transportation profession by providing financial assistance to students pursuing degrees in transportation engineering or other related fields.
gonzaga.edu

Civil Engineering Students Tour Major Infrastructure Project

Gonzaga students explored a large-scale light-rail construction site, seeing first-hand how a complex engineering project gets done in the real world. Civil engineering majors Devin Franke ('25), Esme Nelson ('23), Matteo Schulz ('24), and Alexi Townsend ('24) traveled to the Seattle area as part of Beavers Student Day, an annual opportunity for construction executives to connect with future civil engineers at an infrastructure project site. This year's project was the Linwood Link Extension, an $850 million expansion of Sound Transit including five miles of guideway, four bridge structures, two stations, and two associated parking garages.
SEATTLE, WA
greenville.com

GE: Engineering a Brighter Future for Greenville Students

GE selected Greenville as one of four inaugural locations, aiming to inspire more than 3,500 local students ages 13-18, provide first-hand experiences of engineering, and award financial support to pursue education in engineering. GE will work directly with Clemson University to implement Next Engineers. “Bringing diverse young voices to engineering...
GREENVILLE, SC
ScienceAlert

There's a Strange Difference Between Human Brains And Those of Other Mammals

When it comes to the world of mammals, humans tend to stand out a fair bit. While many animals share some aspects of our intelligence, they don't take it to the same level we have. But pinning down why we're more cognitively advanced on a neurological level has been tricky; to date, studies have found no significant differences between the brains of mammals. Now, we finally have a lead. A team of researchers from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) has found that, compared to other mammals, human brains have a much lower number of the neuronal channels that allow the flow...
SCIENCE

