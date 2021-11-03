CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

AP sources: $5M insurance payout awaits Florida's Johnson

By MARK LONG AP Sports Writer
ABC News
ABC News
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0clce3rg00

A University of Florida basketball player who collapsed during a game last December is deciding whether to try and get medically cleared to play professionally or cash in a $5 million insurance policy.

Two people with knowledge of Keyontae Johnson’s situation told The Associated Press that the senior forward's policy went into effect in July 2020, five months before he crashed face-first onto the court at Florida State. Both people spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because of privacy concerns.

The 22-year-old Johnson hasn’t practiced or played since, and according to one of the people, the Gators don’t anticipate the 6-foot-5, 230-pound Virginian being medically cleared to return this season.

“He’s very much a big part of our program,” Florida coach Mike White said last week. “No change in status at all. Not practicing. Coaching, helping organize practice, prepare for practice, doing some officiating. He’s active in drill work.

“He’s getting a taste of some individual meetings with guys at times, trying to motivate, trying to hold (guys) accountable. He’s doing whatever he can. He’s an unselfish guy. He’s a winner. He’s always going to be, and he’s doing whatever he can to help his teammates and to help us as a staff.”

Johnson, the Southeastern Conference's preseason player of the year in 2020, has turned his attention toward pursing a potential NBA career, one person said. He would need medical clearance — something that hasn't happened in the 11 months since his collapse — and then pass any number of tests before being allowed to attend next year’s NBA Combine and/or privately work out for teams.

Johnson’s policy provides him enough flexibility to take steps toward playing professionally and still be able to reverse course and make an insurance claim, one of the people said. If he does trigger the insurance policy that Florida paid the premiums on, there’s an option for him to take the $5 million as a lump sum. There’s no timetable or deadline for Johnson to make a decision on his future.

If he doesn't play again, Johnson has the lucrative policy to offset the loss of future earnings.

College basketball players are eligible for the NCAA’s Exceptional Disability Insurance Program if they have eligibility remaining and have the potential to be selected in the first round of the upcoming NBA or WNBA draft. The program also covers football, baseball and men’s ice hockey.

Football and men’s basketball players can be insured for up to $10 million. Tokio Marine HCC, based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is the program administrator, according to the NCAA.

Former South Carolina running back Marcus Lattimore filed a claim on a $1.7 million disability insurance policy he took out in college. Former Florida defensive tackle Ed Chester was one of the first college players to benefit from an insurance policy. Chester collected $1 million in 1999 after suffering a knee injury during his senior year.

Johnson could be in for a bigger payday. Until then, though, he will continue his role as “Coach Key.”

He sat at the end of Florida’s bench during the team’s exhibition game Monday, an 80-57 victory over Embry-Riddle, and offered guidance to old and new teammates. Johnson remains enrolled in school and on scholarship. He is scheduled to graduate in April.

The Gators would love to have him on the floor, but they also want to protect him and help him make the best choices for his long-term health and his financial future.

He averaged 14 points and 7.1 rebounds as a sophomore in 2019-20 and shot 54% from the field while playing 31.3 minutes a game. He was expected to be even better last season, but instead instantly became a trauma patient on Dec. 12. He crumpled to the court seconds after breaking a team huddle in the fourth game of the COVID-19-delayed season.

Johnson received emergency medical attention in front of horrified teammates, opponents and fans before getting rushed to a Tallahassee hospital. He spent 10 nights in hospitals and returned home in time to celebrate Christmas with his family. He was on hand for Florida’s first practice following a two-week hiatus.

Florida reached its fourth straight NCAA Tournament despite playing most of the season without Johnson.

Johnson and his family have remained quiet in recent months. They declined requests to be interviewed for this story but released a statement in February saying his collapse was not related to a previous positive COVID-19 test, citing a consultation team that included experts from four highly respected schools of medicine.

The family did not say what doctors believe caused Johnson's trauma.

Johnson hosted a basketball camp for about 60 kids in June, getting paid for the endeavor as he took advantage of new NCAA rules that allow current student-athletes to make money from their name, image or likeness. He continues to wait on medical clearance that might never come.

Johnson told the Orlando Sentinel during the event that it had not been determined if a heart malfunction triggered his collapse. But until the possibility is ruled out, he's not allowed to run, jump or participate in any cardiovascular exercise.

“That’s why they’re doing tests. That’s why it’s longer than expected. They just don’t know,” Johnson told the paper. “They don’t know if it was my heart or it could be something else. It was just a freak incident; they’re just trying to figure it out to make sure I’m fine before they clear me.”

———

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP—Top25

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

3 Programs Named Good Options For Spencer Rattler

Spencer Rattler is too talented to be sitting on the bench. The general consensus is it’s only a matter of time before he enters the transfer portal. Rattler lost his starting gig to Caleb Williams earlier this month and it doesn’t look like he’s going to get it back. A player of Rattler’s caliber doesn’t belong on the bench. After all, he came into the season as one of the Heisman favorites and a projected top-five NFL Draft pick.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
State
Massachusetts State
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Basketball
City
Tallahassee, FL
Local
Florida College Basketball
FanSided

NASCAR: Chase Elliott may have started a long-awaited trend

Chase Elliott’s 2020 NASCAR Cup Series championship-winning season may have started a huge wave of momentum for Georgia sports. When NASCAR headed to Phoenix Raceway last November for the Championship 4, it had only been a few weeks since the Atlanta Braves blew a 3-1 lead in the NLCS to the eventual World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers.
NFL
The Spun

College Basketball World Reacts To The Big Kentucky News

In September, the Kentucky Wildcats landed a commitment from five-star shooting guard Shaedon Sharpe. On Tuesday, the program received an update on the Arizona native. Sharpe, the No. 1 overall recruit from the 2022 class, told Jason Jordan of Sports Illustrated that he plans to enroll at Kentucky in January and redshirt for the second semester.
COLLEGE SPORTS
FanSided

CFP Rankings are a mess after Georgia at No. 1

The second CFP rankings were released Tuesday night, and to no one’s surprise, Georgia football remains the No.1 team in the country. However, after ranking the Dawgs correctly, the committee got it all wrong. Georgia was the only team to impress last week as the Dawgs beat Missouri by five...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Keyontae Johnson
Person
Marcus Lattimore
247Sports

Alabama overtakes Georgia for No. 1-ranked class

With the addition of Canadian defensive lineman Isaiah Hastings on Tuesday morning, Alabama has overtaken Georgia atop the 247Sports Composite Team Recruiting Rankings. With a score of 95.12, Nick Saban and company made the leap from the two spot but into No. 1, a position it occupied earlier this fall.
ALABAMA STATE
wflx.com

$5 million insurance payout awaits Gators player who collapsed

A University of Florida basketball player who collapsed during a game last December is deciding whether to try and get medically cleared to play professionally or cash in a $5 million insurance policy. Two people with knowledge of Keyontae Johnson's situation told The Associated Press that the senior forward's policy...
UNIVERSITY, FL
KTVZ

AP sources: Saints negotiating with Texans for Mark Ingram

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Two people familiar with the situation say the Houston Texans and New Orleans Saints were working toward a trade that would send veteran running back Mark Ingram to the Saints. The people spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity on Wednesday night because not all aspects of the trade had been completed. Ingram was drafted 28th overall by New Orleans in 2011 and spent his first eight NFL seasons there before leaving for Baltimore in free agency in 2019. Ingram has played in seven games for Houston this season and has rushed 92 times for 294 yards and a touchdown.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#University Of Florida#Insurance Premiums#Ap#The Associated Press#Nba
Alligator Army

Report: Keyontae Johnson eligible for $5 million insurance payout

Florida Gators forward Keyontae Johnson could collect $5 million from an insurance policy taken out in advance of his anticipated professional career in July 2020, according to a report from Mark Long of the Associated Press — but he would likely have to give up any aspirations of continuing his basketball career to do it.
GAINESVILLE, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

10 things we learned from Miami Hurricanes’ 33-30 win over Georgia Tech

The Miami Hurricanes made their lives a lot more difficult than it had to be against Georgia Tech on Saturday at Hard Rock Stadium. At first, it looked like Miami was going to roll to a convincing win over the Yellow Jackets after scoring on its first two possessions to take a 14-0 lead early in the first quarter. Then the missteps started: two fumbles on back-to-back drives in the first ...
MIAMI, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
NCAA
newspressnow.com

AP source: Florida fires veteran assistants Grantham, Hevesy

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A person familiar with the decision says Florida fired defensive coordinator Todd Grantham and offensive line coach John Hevesy on Sunday, parting with the two assistants one day after a 40-17 loss at South Carolina. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity...
COLLEGE SPORTS
ABC News

ABC News

443K+
Followers
113K+
Post
225M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy