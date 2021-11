Ford’s stock (NYSE: F) at the current price of $18 seems to be in line with its valuation as per Trefis analysis of $17. The stock price rose after the company posted Q3 2021 results where it beat consensus estimates for both revenue and earnings. Revenue was recorded at $35.7 billion, moderately down by 5% y-o-y due to the semiconductor chip challenge across the world. Revenue and wholesale shipments improved by 33% and 32% compared to the previous quarter. Marked improvement compared to the previous quarter along with the future electric plan has rallied the stock in the recent past and at its current price it seems to be fairly valued.

