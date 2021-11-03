CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Authorities Fear for Safety of Missing Woman Who Spent 4 Years as Al-Qaeda Hostage

By Zoe Strozewski
Newsweek
Newsweek
 6 days ago

Malian authorities are concerned for the safety of a French woman who apparently returned to Mali after being held as a hostage by Al-Qaeda for four years in the West African country, the Associated Press reported.

The woman reportedly re-entered the country through a land border in March, about five months after she was freed, despite her visa bid being denied.

Sophie Petronin, 76, worked in Mali for years before her abduction in 2016. She decided to return in order to reconnect with her adopted daughter after she experienced issues transitioning back into life in Europe, French media reported.

Her return troubled French and Malian authorities, who feared that she might encounter further danger back in the country where she was detained for years. An October 29 message to Malian police said that Petronin was traveling to the town of Sikasso, and authorities asked law enforcement to transport her back to Bamako, Mali's capital, if she was found, AP reported.

"Sophie [Petronin] is wanted by the gendarmerie. And as it is an investigation, I do not want to talk about the reason for this search, but the judicial authorities have many questions to ask her," said Amadou Sangho at the Ministry of Internal Security.

For more reporting from the Associated Press, see below.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZkkiY_0clcbCXv00

French government spokesman Gabriel Attal also expressed alarm about Petronin's return to Mali, where foreigners remain at risk of being abducted.

"We deplore the return of Sophie Petronin to Mali," Attal said. "It's a form of irresponsibility toward her own security and that of security of our troops.

"When we have citizens who are taken hostage, it is our troops who save them, at a risk to their own lives. There were soldiers who were killed in operations to save hostages imprisoned in foreign countries. You have to have respect for our soldiers."

In an interview with the French news outlet Mediapart, Petronin said she has been in Mali since March, having crossed the land border with Senegal after the Malian Embassy in Switzerland refused to issue her a visa.

After her release, Petronin said she had converted to Islam while in captivity and called her detention "a spiritual retreat." She asked to be called by the name Mariam, not Sophie.

French journalist Anthony Fouchard, who stayed with her after her release, told French broadcaster France Info that Petronin had longed to return to West Africa and had been living "a rather peaceful retirement" in Bamako until last week.

"Her life for the last 25 years has been devoted to Mali," he told France Info. "She has her adopted daughter who is still there and she wanted to find her and I think that this can be understood by the majority of people."

Petronin had lost a son years ago in a mountain accident and then vowed never to return to Europe, Fouchard said. The adjustment after being repatriated following many years in Mali was a difficult one for her, he added.

"She is ending her life where she always wanted to end it," he said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zozRo_0clcbCXv00

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Son defends French former al-Qaida hostage’s return to Mali

The son of a former al-Qaida hostage has struck back at French government claims that she has put herself and others in danger by slipping back into Mali where she was held for four years. Sophie Pétronin’s return to Mali has sparked criticism and made headlines in her native France,...
WORLD
WDEZ 101.9 FM

Former French hostage missing in Mali again – Liberation

PARIS (Reuters) – French aid worker Sophie Petronin, freed a year ago after four years in the hands of jihadist militants in northern Mali, is back in Mali and missing again, French daily Liberation reported on Tuesday. The paper reported that 76-year old Petronin – who ran a charity for...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gabriel Attal
The Independent

Haiti kidnappers demand $17m for US hostages including 8-month-old baby

The Haitian gang who kidnapped 16 missionaries from the US and one from Canada has demanded $1m each for them to be released, a Haitian official has said. The 17 people, one of them an 8-month-old baby, were taken by the “400 Mawozo” gang on Saturday from an orphanage in Croix-des-Bouquets, a suburb northeast of the capital Port-au-Prince, officials have said. Haitian justice minister Liszt Quitel said on Monday that the missionaries are being held in a safe house outside the suburb by the gang. Mr Quitel told The Wall Street Journal that Haitian police and the FBI have...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Telegraph

Head of Army vows to help authorities over death of Kenyan woman linked to British soldiers

The head of the Army has pledged to help the authorities over the death of a Kenyan woman linked to British soldiers in his first intervention in the case. The body of 21-year-old Agnes Wanjiru was found at the Lions Court Hotel in the town of Nanyuki, close to the Batuk (British Army Training Unit Kenya) camp, two months after she disappeared in March 2012.
MILITARY
abc17news.com

People fleeing Ethiopia allege attacks, forced conscription

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — People fleeing Ethiopia say a new round of deadly attacks and forced conscription has begun against ethnic Tigrayans who remain in an area now controlled by Amhara regional authorities in collaboration with soldiers from neighboring Eritrea. The war is intensifying as rival Tigray forces approach Ethiopia’s capital with the intention of pressuring the prime minister to step aside. The threat led Ethiopia’s government to declare a state of emergency last week while the United States and other countries urged citizens to leave immediately. U.S. and African Union envoys have been holding urgent talks in Ethiopia in search of a cease-fire.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Al Qaeda#Islam#Senegal#Al Qaeda Hostage#Malian#French#West African#The Associated Press#Ap
Popculture

Actor Arrested for Allegedly Selling Drugs

Authorities in Bengaluru, India arrested actor Chekwume Malvin last month on suspicion of selling drugs. The acclaimed performer in the Indian film world was allegedly caught in possession of 15 grams of MDMA and 250 milliliters of hashish oil, all in proximity of an old school campus in the city. In addition to criminal charges, Malvin may face consequences with his immigration status.
PUBLIC SAFETY
bpr.org

The Latest on Haiti’s Kidnappings

Sixteen Americans and one Canadian remain kidnapped in Haiti – with a $17 million ransom demanded for their release. The Ohio-based missionary group Christian Aid Ministries was visiting an orphanage on the outskirts of Port-au-Prince over the weekend, when they were kidnapped by a powerful Haitian gang. The FBI is...
PUBLIC SAFETY
International Business Times

5-Year-Old Dangled Upside Down By Foot From First Floor As Punishment In School

A 5-year-old in India was brutally punished by the principal of his school by dangling the boy upside down by his feet from the first floor of the building. After shocking photos and videos of the incident went viral on social media, the cops arrested the suspect identified as Manoj Vishwakarma, the Principal of Sadbhavna Shikshan Sansthan Junior High School, located in Mirzapur, in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, Hindustan Times reported.
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Switzerland
Vice

The ‘El Chapo’ of Guatemala Is a Woman

CIUDAD PEDRO DE ALVARADO, Guatemala — With local elections just months away, Mayra Lemus sat down for lunch at the Los Cuernos hotel in Ciudad Pedro de Alvarado, a border town in Guatemala. It was February 18, 2018, and she was running for mayor of the local municipality, which borders El Salvador to the south. She had brought together prominent members of the community as part of her campaigning efforts.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Parents sell Afghan baby girl for $500 to feed the rest of her starving siblings: Daughter was given to a stranger 'who wants her to marry his son' - as country faces total collapse

Starving Afghan families are selling their children in a desperate bid for money after the Taliban takeover put an end to the foreign funds that propped up the fragile economy, leaving it on the brink of collapse. BBC reporter Yogita Limaye travelled to a village outside of Herat, in the...
FOOD & DRINKS
Columbian

Haiti kidnapping: U.S. works to free 17 members of religious aid group

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti — A U.S. religious organization whose 17 members were kidnapped in Haiti asked supporters on Friday to pray and share stories with the victims’ families of how their faith helped them through difficult times as efforts to recover them entered a sixth day. Ohio-based Christian Aid Ministries issued...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
630K+
Followers
68K+
Post
660M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy