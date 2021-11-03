CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Volleyball

Heading to Tomorrow’s Volleyball State Championship Between Gators and Cavaliers? Info Here…

By Admin
riverbluffathletics.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThursday’s SCHSL AAAAA Volleyball State Championship match between the River Bluff Gator and Dorman Cavaliers will take place at Dreher High School at 8 PM. Gator fans may enter the gym at Dreher at...

Related
FanSided

Duke basketball now has the country’s No. 1 recruit

Once again, the Duke basketball recruiting team boasts a top-ranked pledge. There is a new No. 1 on the 247Sports 2022 Composite. And should Westtown (Pa.) five-star center Dereck Lively remain there until he arrives in Durham, well, he would become the fourth Duke basketball recruit to do so in the 247Sports Composite’s existence.
COLLEGE SPORTS
WLFI.com

Lafayette Central Catholic wins Class A Volleyball State Championship

MUNCIE, Ind. (WLFI) — Lafayette Central Catholic claimed victory over Trinity Lutheran for the Class A Volleyball State Title. Last year due to COVID-19, the Central Catholic Knights were unable to compete in the state tournament. This year, the Knights were able to compete and do the unthinkable. Central Catholic...
LAFAYETTE, IN
powdersvillepatriotathletics.com

Volleyball beats Chapman 3 – 0 Advancing to the Upper State Championship

Congratulations to the Varsity volleyball team as they defeated Chapman tonight 3-0 in round 3 of the AAA state playoffs. The Lady Patriots came from behind in set 1 to win 25-23. Set 2 was dominated by the Lady Pats 25-16. The Lady Pats found themselves behind again in set 3 by 5 points after some questionable calls, but they didn’t let that rattle them as they pulled out another close set for the win, 25-23. The Lady Patriots spread out their offense tonight with Megan Carpenter leading the Patriots with 14 kills, Maura Kindel 11 kills, Victoria Leriger 7 kills and Libby Romano 6 kills. The defense was led by Ashley Marsiglia with 20 digs, Victoria Leriger 15 digs, Megan Carpenter 13 digs and Ana Reca with 11 digs. Carpenter had 15 sets assists and Reca had 14 assists. The Lady Patriots served an impressive 97% as a team.
VOLLEYBALL
#The River Bluff Gator
Bangor Daily News

Washington Academy, Scarborough win state volleyball championships

Washington Academy girls volleyball coach Corey Schwinn said he expected a tough battle from George Stevens Academy in their state Class C volleyball match at the Brewer High School gym on Saturday afternoon. He was right. After a comfortable opening-set win, 25-14, the Raiders from East Machias had to grind...
WASHINGTON, ME
riverbluffathletics.com

Gators Capture Lower State Volleyball Crown in Thrilling Victory Over Wando

The River Bluff Gator volleyball team, road warriors of the 2021 postseason, traveled for their fourth straight match, this time to Wando on Monday, and came home with the SCHSL AAAAA Lower State Title, defeating the Warriors 3 sets to 1. River Bluff had swept each of its opponents in...
VOLLEYBALL
chatsports.com

Hoosiers Head To Penn State For Big Ten Championships

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana Cross Country gets the postseason started with Big Ten Championships in University Park, Pa. on Friday, October 29. The men's 8K will kick off the meet at 10:45 a.m. followed by the women's 6k at 11:45 p.m. Live results will be available and B1G+ will have a live stream of both races.
INDIANA STATE
NewsBreak
Volleyball
NewsBreak
Sports
otmj.com

Proof Positive: Spartans Cap Volleyball Season With Third Consecutive State Championship

The Mountain Brook volleyball team entered the 2021 season with a chip on its shoulder, and it remained the entire season. The Spartans were not the preseason No. 1 ranked Class 6A team despite coming off two consecutive state championship seasons. They won the Class 7A crown in 2019 and captured the 2020 Class 6A title after dropping down a classification.
MOUNTAIN BROOK, AL
wallacestate.edu

Wallace State’s volleyball team wins 2nd consecutive ACCC Tournament championship and 12th in last 13 seasons

HANCEVILLE, ALA. – Wallace State’s 13th-ranked volleyball team rolled through the Alabama Community College Conference (ACCC) Tournament over the weekend as it did during the conference regular season. The Lions swept three opponents in as many days at Traditions Bank Arena inside Tom Drake Coliseum, capping the tournament championship with...
HANCEVILLE, AL
SignalsAZ

Prescott Roughrider Volleyball Heading to Region Championship Match

For the seventh-consecutive season, the Yavapai College volleyball team has secured a spot in the NJCAA Division I Region I Championship match. The Roughriders will take on the Arizona Western College Matadors (the ACCAC Division I Champions) in the region championship match that will take place on Wednesday, November 3, in Yuma, Arizona, at 7 p.m. That match will be streamed on GoRoughriders.com/Live.
PRESCOTT, AZ
localdvm.com

WVU volleyball heads to Iowa State

The West Virginia volleyball team (13-6, 3-5 Big 12) travel to Ames, Iowa, for a two-match series against Iowa State (12-7, 4-4 Big 12), at the James H. Hamilton Coliseum, from Oct. 30-31. The first serve for both matches will be at 2 p.m. ET. Live stats and video for...
IOWA STATE
Lexington Clipper-Herald

Overton volleyball headed to state for third straight year

KEARNEY — Coach Hayley Ryan thought this was a rebuilding year for her Overton High School volleyball team. However, in a predominantly sophomore group led by the duo of Natalie Wood and Jo Lee Ryan, the Eagles return to Lincoln for the third straight year to compete in the tournament after sweeping Sumner-Eddyville-Miller, 25-19, 25-15, 25-19, in the Class D-1-5 district final.
OVERTON, NE
scranton.edu

Volleyball Heads to No. 9 Juniata for Saturday's Landmark Championship Match

After a four-set victory at Elizabethtown on Wednesday, The No. 3 seed University of Scranton volleyball team (25-6) will battle top seeded and No. 9 Juniata (27-1) in the Landmark Conference Championship match on Saturday night at Memorial Gymnasium in Huntingdon, Pa with action getting underway at 7 p.m. The...
SCRANTON, PA
The Daily Collegian

DuBois volleyball headed to the USCAA National Championship Tournament

DuBOIS, Pa. — For the second time in program history, the Penn State DuBois volleyball team has earned a bid to the USCAA National Championship Tournament held in Virginia Beach, Virginia. The team, along with coaches and team supporters gathered in the Hiller Auditorium Thursday evening to watch the USCAA National Selection show.
DUBOIS, PA

