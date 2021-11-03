Heading to Tomorrow’s Volleyball State Championship Between Gators and Cavaliers? Info Here…

Congratulations to the Varsity volleyball team as they defeated Chapman tonight 3-0 in round 3 of the AAA state playoffs. The Lady Patriots came from behind in set 1 to win 25-23. Set 2 was dominated by the Lady Pats 25-16. The Lady Pats found themselves behind again in set 3 by 5 points after some questionable calls, but they didn’t let that rattle them as they pulled out another close set for the win, 25-23. The Lady Patriots spread out their offense tonight with Megan Carpenter leading the Patriots with 14 kills, Maura Kindel 11 kills, Victoria Leriger 7 kills and Libby Romano 6 kills. The defense was led by Ashley Marsiglia with 20 digs, Victoria Leriger 15 digs, Megan Carpenter 13 digs and Ana Reca with 11 digs. Carpenter had 15 sets assists and Reca had 14 assists. The Lady Patriots served an impressive 97% as a team.

VOLLEYBALL ・ 12 DAYS AGO