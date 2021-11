Stranger Things Day 2021 is off and running on social media. Netflix has a bunch of activities for fans to do online today. Twitter is especially crowded as people get in to see that Stranger Things 4 trailer that dropped today. Will Byers is still in Hawkins, but fans were surprised to see California make an appearance in the teaser. It's been a long wait for the next season of the Netflix smash-hit. The Dufner Brothers have been hard at work on this season of Stranger Things. They have been filming with the cast for months and months now. Even though the pandemic, the work has continued. That's what makes this Stranger Things Day so special for so many in the community. It seems like you're finally getting close to something that has only been hinted at for so long.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 3 DAYS AGO