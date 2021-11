This pick by our contributors was a difficult one but based on the fans’ feedback, rookie Casey Mize is our Detroit Tigers pitcher of the year. It took the staff here at Motor City Bengals a few weeks longer than expected to decide our Detroit Tigers pitcher of the year. Danielle Obal liked Tarik Skubal and there was even a suggestion on Tyler Alexander because of how clutch he was this season but when it came to who emerged the victor, it was one of the better rookie pitchers in the American League.

MLB ・ 9 DAYS AGO