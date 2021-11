WORCESTER - With Halloween just a week away -- and National Pumpkin Day on Oct. 26 -- the team at LawnStarter has ranked the best cities in the U.S. for "pumpkin lovers." Thanks to the number of pumpkin patches in and around the city and Worcester County, as well as the number of popular pumpkin festivals and events, Worcester ranks second overall -- only behind Portland, Ore. -- among 197 of the biggest cities in the U.S. for pumpkin lovers.

