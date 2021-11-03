Sam’s Super Samwiches in Homewood looking for new home after family says lease wasn’t renewed

HOMEWOOD, Ala. ( WIAT ) — After decades on 18th Street South in Homewood, Sam’s Super Samwiches is now looking for a new home.

On Oct. 5, longtime restaurant owner Sam Graphos died after a short time in hospice care due to heart and kidney failure. Before Graphos’ death, the restaurant had been closed due to electrical issues and remained closed after he died.

Graphos’ son, Ted, sent the following statement to CBS 42 on behalf of the family regarding the future of the restaurant:

“To our loyal customers and the extended Sam’s Super Samwiches family: “As many of you know, Sammy Graphos, who was the heart and soul of Sam’s Super Samwiches, passed away on October 5, 2021. While Sammy can never be replaced, we hope to continue serving the people of Birmingham for many years to come. However, unfortunately, after 51 years, our landlord decided not to renew our lease, so with heavy hearts, we have vacated the premises while we seek a new location in our beloved Homewood. We hope to announce soon the opening of our new store in a new location. Until then, thank you for the love and support that you have shown our family and our employees in this very difficult time. “We will keep you updated on our progress.” -Sue Graphos, Ted, Lori, Kate and Sam Graphos, Suzanne and David Schoel, Paul Cook, Ken Giglio

No details were given why the lease was allegedly not renewed or where the new restaurant could be located.

Graphos was part of the family business of serving hot dogs in Birmingham. His father, Ted, ran two restaurants in the city while his two brothers, Pete and Jimmy, started Sneaky Pete’s and Jimmy’s Hot Dogs respectively.

In fact, Sam’s Super Samwiches was previously the location of a Sneaky Pete’s that Graphos worked at before going out on his own in 1978 and starting his own restaurant in the former barbershop.

