Mary F. Mulcahy, MD: The EPOCH study demonstrated that there’s an improvement in progression-free survival with the addition of Yttrium-90 [Y-90] TheraSphere to systemic chemotherapy. This demonstrates a number of important features that we can take advantage of going forward. One is that colorectal cancer metastases respond to intra-arterial therapy. There was previously some concern that these would not respond very well, but this study, in addition to others, demonstrates that there’s a role for intra-arterial therapy in colorectal cancer metastases. No. 2, by looking at some of these subgroup analyses, we can better define the population of patients who may get true benefit by the addition of a liver-directed therapy to their systemic chemotherapy.

CANCER ・ 5 DAYS AGO