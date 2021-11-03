CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association Makes Slow Progress Toward a Live Golden Globes 2023

By Anne Thompson
IndieWire
IndieWire
 6 days ago

As the beleaguered Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) limps ahead with the reforms necessary to mount a real live NBC Golden Globes telecast in January 2023, they’ve finally hired the diversity officer the group promised to bring on board back in May. Neil Phillips, a public speaker and former professional basketball player, has joined the organization in the newly created role.

The HFPA is slowly making strides towards realizing its diversity plan goals, but they are still encountering resistance from publicists who refuse to deliver clients. In the old days, distributors submitted their films, suggesting the categories they preferred (“The Martian” was laughably deemed a comedy) and supplied talent for press conferences exclusive to the Golden Globes. With the live show canceled by NBC and few publicists contributing talent, this year the HFPA is going ahead and announcing their awards anyway, with no TV show or submission requirements. Provocatively, the group chose to do this on the same day (January 9) as rising rival the Critics Choice Awards, which airs on the CW Network.

Will their awards mean anything without the glitz and glitter of a network TV blitz? That is one question for the enlarged HFPA, with 21 new members upping their diversity quotient. The real test will be next year, when the Globes will need those PR firms to come back to the fold. Will their clients be willing to return to the press conferences, in order to be part of the powerful star-building machinery the Globes offer? After years of suffering often humiliating querying from the HFPA press corps, many stars do not want to participate. But how many?

In the meantime, the HFPA will look to Phillips, in his newly created role, to promote diversity within both the organization and the industry at large.

“The HFPA has welcomed me and given me the opportunity to work not only with them, but the broader Hollywood and media industries that have struggled to discuss these issues of race openly and candidly without fear,” Phillips said. “I have always believed love is the answer to just about everything and if that makes people uncomfortable, that’s okay because discomfort signals an opportunity for growth and discussion. I’ve spent my entire career managing my own discomfort and diving deeply into the realm of breaking the bonds of systemic racism and having the uncomfortable, yet productive, conversations that can radically change organizations and individuals.”

“Neil brings a powerful voice for inclusion and diversity not just to the HFPA, but also to the Hollywood community and media industry,” said Helen Hoehne, HFPA president. “Through our reform process, we believe it is not sufficient to just make progress internally, but also necessary to provide a platform for greater diversity and inclusion in our industry and the entertainment community our members cover. His willingness to talk openly about uncomfortable subjects and lead by example makes him an exceptional voice for change and we look forward to supporting his work.”

A Harvard graduate, Phillips is an Aspen Institute Education Entrepreneurship Fellow and a member of the inaugural Echoing Green/Open Society Foundation Black Male Achievement Fellowship. He is a multiple winner of The Nantucket Project Audience Award, not only for his talk on race in America, “Race to Truth,”  but for his on-stage conversations with television producer Norman Lear and, most recently, former President George W. Bush. Phillips is now working with The Nantucket Project on a documentary about race and Black male achievement. In 2012, Phillips co-founded Visible Men Academy (VMA), an “A” rated public charter school located in Bradenton, Florida.

Comments / 0

Related
IndieWire

Will Smith Gave Money to ‘King Richard’ Co-Stars After Warners Shifted to Day-and-Date

“King Richard” star and Oscar contender Will Smith opened up his wallet for his cast members amid a reported $40-million payday, The Hollywood Reporter says. Smith produces and stars in the film as the father of Venus and Serena Williams, and per reports, after WarnerMedia shifted its Warner Bros. slate to day-and-date for 2021, he opted to give money to his fellow co-stars. The idea was to compensate the actors for lost theatrical returns. “Smith enjoyed a hefty payday — according to reports, as much as $40 million — and then personally wrote checks to the cast which includes Saniyya Sidney...
CELEBRITIES
IndieWire

‘Alice in Borderland’ Is an Ideal Netflix Show to Watch After ‘Squid Game’

[This post originally appeared as part of Recommendation Machine, IndieWire’s daily TV picks feature.] Where to Watch “Alice in Borderland”: Netflix Showing a completely deserted city center is an eerie trick. When it happens near the beginning of the Netflix series “Alice in Borderland,” it happens in broad daylight, with a bustling Tokyo empty and echoing. Even setting aside the real-world analogues of the not-too-distant past, there’s something about the way the series lets three characters bathe in that silence as they run across deserted highway lanes in search of anyone else who might still be left. Before that trio gets a chance...
TV SERIES
IndieWire

Will Smith Got Upset After ‘I Am Legend’ Made Box Office History: ‘Sickness of Material Success’

Will Smith had experienced so much box office success heading into December 2007 that something strange happened when his post-apocalyptic zombie thriller “I Am Legend” opened to $77 million: He wasn’t happy. The film, directed by Francis Lawrence, opened in U.S. theaters December 14 and is still the biggest December opening for a non-Christmas release. Why was Smith so upset? He told Oprah Winfrey on a recent episode of “The Oprah Conversation” (via Entertainment Weekly) that his dissatisfaction with the film’s record-breaking box office had everything to do with the “subtle sickness of material success” that comes with being a...
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
TheWrap

Golden Globes Group Names Neil Phillips as Chief Diversity Officer

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) has named speaker and entrepreneur Neil Phillips as its first chief diversity officer, as part of the Golden Globes group’s ongoing reforms. The HFPA had previously promised to appoint a chief diversity officer as a permanent leadership position. In the role, Phillips will be...
CELEBRITIES
Laredo Morning Times

Golden Globes Are Right to Push Forward Without Submission Requirements

The Hollywood Foreign Press Assn.’s decision to power forward with some sort of Golden Globes in 2022 has left some publicists a bit apoplectic. They expected to be rid of the awards show, at least for the coming year, especially after NBC officially canceled the live telecast. But it always...
CELEBRITIES
TheWrap

Golden Globes Group Seeks to End Nonprofit Status Under CEO Todd Boehly (Exclusive)

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association proposal has alarmed reform-minded members of the group and was discouraged as “unjustifiable” by a lawyer. Todd Boehly, the hedge-fund billionaire and interim CEO of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, is seeking to merge the nonprofit organization behind the Golden Globe Awards with his for-profit company MRC Entertainment, which produces the annual awards show, TheWrap has learned.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Atlantic

The Blockbuster That Hollywood Was Afraid to Make

When I asked him about his film adaptation of Dune, the writer-director Denis Villeneuve quickly held up his prized copy of Frank Herbert’s book, a French-translation paperback with a particularly striking cover that he’s owned since he was 13. “I keep the book beside me as I’m working,” Villeneuve told me cheerfully over Zoom. “I made this movie for myself. Being a hard-core Dune fan, the first audience member I wanted to please was myself. Everything you receive is there because I love it.”
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Norman Lear
WFAA

Why Mark Harmon left 'NCIS' in middle of season

WASHINGTON — Actor Mark Harmon is exiting CBS's long-running hit drama "NCIS" after an impressive 18-year run, helping to make it TV's most watched drama series, as the Hollywood Reporter notes. Harmon, who is also an executive producer for the show, has been a huge part of its success from...
TV SERIES
Marconews.com

'America's Got Talent' shuts down production following contestant Jonathan Goodwin's failed stunt

"America's Got Talent: Extreme" is pausing production after stuntman and contestant Jonathan Goodwin was hospitalized after suffering injuries from a daredevil stunt. During Thursday's rehearsal for the "America's Got Talent" spin-off, an accident occurred while Goodwin performed his act, an "America's Got Talent" spokesperson confirmed to USA TODAY Friday. Goodwin is continuing to receive medical care after being immediately hospitalized following the accident.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Diversity And Inclusion#Hfpa#Nbc#The Critics Choice Awards#The Cw Network
DoYouRemember?

Famous ’50s Child Stars You Would NEVER Recognize Today

Child stars are a unique blend of raw talent, the perfect role, and a lot of tricks used by professionals. For instance, little Danny from The Shining had no clue he was even in a horror movie. Stanley Kubrick worked his magic to get what he needed from him to perfectly fit the bigger picture. And when you think of child stars, there are some iconic ones from each decade. Whether it’s the ’80s and Gary Coleman asking us what we’re talking about? Or the ’70s and Tatum O’Neal learning the con artist ropes? Or even Macaulay Culkin booby-trapping Christmas? Whatever your first instinct was, it probably wasn’t the ’50s, but there were some fantastic, talented child stars who lit it up even back then.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Entrepreneurship
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Ilana Quinn

The Actress Who Left Hollywood to Become A Nun

On February 26, 2012, an unlikely figure appeared at the annual 84th Academy Awards. Amid the crisp tuxedos and sequin evening gowns stood a 73-year-old Roman Catholic Benedictine nun wearing a modest habit, complete with a dark veil and wimple. She walked down the famous red carpet surrounded by acclaimed celebrities such as Meryl Streep and Brad Pitt, pausing once or twice for interviews with stunned onlookers.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

‘NCIS’ Pays ‘In Memoriam’ Tribute to Longtime Staffer Harriet Margulies

“NCIS” paid memorial tribute to longtime staff member and audience liaison Harriet Margulies on Monday night, thanking her for 19 years of service to the show. Margulies Oct. 30 in Northridge, Calif., at age 94, according to CBS. As the audience liaison, she was the go-between Belisarius Productions and the “NCIS” fan base, answering hundreds of information requests from viewers. In earlier years of the show, she helped organize fan participation at an annual fan convention in Los Angeles, organizing a set visit for attendees. She served the same position on “Jag” and “Quantum Leap,” and as a result, many of those...
CELEBRITIES
IndieWire

IndieWire

5K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Since launching on July 15, 1996, IndieWire has grown into the leading news, information and networking site for independent-minded filmmakers, the industry and moviegoers alike. Originally conceived as an online forum and newsletter for filmmakers and festivals, IndieWire has grown over the last two decades into a preeminent source for film and television news, reviews, interviews, global festival coverage and more. Our mission has always been to create a platform to deliver news, information and other resources to creators and movie lovers, while facilitating a greater appreciation of independent filmmaking to the masses.

 https://www.indiewire.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy