UC Hastings moves to change its name because of founder's ties with ethnic crimes

 6 days ago

A law school in the Bay Area is changing its name because of the founder's ties with ethnic crimes.

San Francisco's UC Hastings was founded in 1878 by Serranus Hastings who sponsored massacres of Native Americans in the 1850s.

The board of UC Hastings College of the Law voted on Tuesday to work with stakeholders and state lawmakers to come up with a new name.

A name change requires amending state legislation because the Hastings name is written into state law.

