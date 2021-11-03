CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Former Ohio State Wide Receiver Michael Thomas Will Miss Entire Season for New Orleans Saints Due to Ankle Injury Setback

By Eleven Warriors
chatsports.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMichael Thomas will not play a single snap this season. The former Ohio State wide receiver, who’s been battling an ankle injury since last season, said Wednesday...

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Saints Reportedly Make A Decision On Cam Newton

The New Orleans Saints are in need of a new starting quarterback, as Jameis Winston is out with a “significant” knee injury. Many have suggested that the Saints make a run at Cam Newton. The free agent quarterback played in the NFC South for most of his career and is very familiar with the Saints. Newton could step in and attempt to lead New Orleans to the postseason.
NFL
K945

Odell Beckham Jr. to the New Orleans Saints?

For those unaware, one of the most high-profile NFL players is now available. Will New Orleans land OBJ?. The situation between Odell Beckham Jr. and the Cleveland Browns seemingly came out of no where. Granted, stats-wise, OBJ has looked like a shell of his former self during his time in Cleveland. Still, a lot of his poor-production is due to his inability to stay on the field. Beckham has been sidelined continuously throughout his run with the Browns due to injuries, and that certainly has effected how his performance is being perceived. Still, even without the statistical dominance that we've came to expect from OBJ, there's still no denying that even in 2021, he is a prolific player and an undeniable playmaker.
NFL
Yardbarker

Raiders release WR Willie Snead after he asks to be cut

The Las Vegas Raiders have endured a tumultuous season that included the shocking resignation of head coach Jon Gruden but nevertheless managed to enter the bye winners of two consecutive games and at 5-2 on the campaign. Even still, one individual used the off week as an opportunity to embrace...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
inquirer.com

Peyton and Eli Manning skipping ‘Monday Night Football’ this week after their curse claimed another NFL player

It looks like the Madden Curse has some competition, thanks to Hall of Famer Peyton Manning and his younger brother, Eli. Since the launch of their Monday Night Football alternate telecast this season on ESPN2, the Manning brothers have featured six current NFL players as guests. In every case, that player and his team have gone on to lose the following week — a notable streak in a league that’s often a prisoner to superstition.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ankle Injury#Playoff Games#American Football#Ohio State Wide Receiver#The New Orleans Saints
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Saints WR Michael Thomas (ankle) to miss rest of season

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas is done for the 2021 season after a setback recovering from the ankle injury he initially sustained last season. Thomas said over social media early Wednesday morning he will need another procedure on the ankle. "As many of you know, early last season...
NFL
Ottumwa Courier

Saints' Thomas out for season after ankle surgery setback

METAIRIE, La. (AP) — New Orleans Saints receiver Michael Thomas says he won't be able to play this season because of complications related to his offseason ankle surgery. Saints coach Sean Payton said Thomas will need an additional procedure, but he also said the setback had nothing to do with the receiver's approach to his recovery and credited his work ethic during his rehabilitation.
NFL
CBS Sports

Saints' Michael Thomas dealing with new ankle injury, declares he will not play in 2021

On one hand, the New Orleans Saints are pleased to reunite with running back Mark Ingram -- a fan-favorite who returned to the team by way of a trade ahead of Tuesday's NFL deadline. On the other hand, they'd love to finally reunite with Michael Thomas, which sounds strange when you consider he's never left the roster. He has left the building, however, and the Saints have no clue when they can expect him to take the field for them again, assuming he ever does. Thomas remains on the PUP (physically unable to perform) list after undergoing ankle surgery this offseason, and the latest update is anything but promising.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New Orleans Saints
NFL Teams
Chicago Bears
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Game Haus

Michael Thomas has New Ankle Injury; Will Stay on PUP List

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas has missed the entire season so far after having ankle surgery. Now he has a new ankle injury which will make his date of return unclear according to Ian Rapoport. For now, Thomas will stay on the PUP list. He was eligible to...
NFL
Yardbarker

Saints’ Michael Thomas announces that he’ll miss the rest of the NFL season

The New Orleans Saints will have to go without their leading receiver, Michael Thomas, for the rest of the year. Thomas announced on his Twitter that he would remain out for the season Wednesday morning. The all-pro wideout had dealt with lingering ankle issues since early on during the 2020 season. He then had a procedure done to repair the problem months ago. Unfortunately, a late setback has delayed his timetable, effectively ending his season. He expanded on the matter in his recent post.
NFL
On3.com

Michael Thomas provides injury update after 'another small' setback

The New Orleans Saints are desperate for help at wide receiver. Still, they’ve managed to notch victories without one of their best players in Michael Thomas. After originally expecting him to return to the Saints halfway through the season, Thomas revealed he’s suffered a setback in his rehab. Unfortunately, the setback will keep Thomas out for the remainder of the 2021 season.
NFL
NOLA.com

Everything Sean Payton and Michael Thomas said about the Saints receiver's injury

Shortly after New Orleans Saints receiver Michael Thomas announced via social media that he would miss the remainder of the 2021 season, his coach, Sean Payton, discussed Thomas' injury on a teleconference with media members. Here's everything Payton said in regard to Thomas, as well as Thomas' complete statement. Sean...
NFL
New York Post

Saints’ Michael Thomas says his season is over on Twitter in injury twist

Michael Thomas’ nightmare of a season won’t ever begin. Thomas announced on Twitter that he will miss the entire season for the Saints. The star receiver’s statement referred to the injury as a “setback,” while an NFL Network report from Wednesday morning described it as a new injury. Thomas has...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy