Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur says the team will rally around Jordan Love

Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur said that the “front office is working extremely hard trying to find something” at the NFL trade deadline. The Packers are 7-1 on the season and already one of the league’s best. They beat the then-undefeated Arizona Cardinals in Week 8 despite multiple injuries. The Packers were without star players such as Davante Adams, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, and many others. The task seemed impossible but when your team is led by Aaron Rodgers, anything is possible.

NFL ・ 10 DAYS AGO