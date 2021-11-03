Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur says the team will rally around Jordan Love

Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur was expectedly evasive when asked about the vaccination status of his unvaccinated quarterback, Aaron Rodgers, who has tested positive for COVID-19 and will have to quarantine for at least 10 days, which will force him to miss the Packers’ Week 9 matchup at the Kansas City Chiefs.
The Green Bay Packers will be without starting quarterback Aaron Rodgers this weekend, but the offense will be getting a huge boost ahead of Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Head coach Matt LaFleur confirmed on Thursday afternoon that wide receiver Davante Adams has returned to the team and...
Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur said that the “front office is working extremely hard trying to find something” at the NFL trade deadline. The Packers are 7-1 on the season and already one of the league’s best. They beat the then-undefeated Arizona Cardinals in Week 8 despite multiple injuries. The Packers were without star players such as Davante Adams, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, and many others. The task seemed impossible but when your team is led by Aaron Rodgers, anything is possible.
GREEN BAY – After the hardest regular-season week in his time as the Green Bay Packers' head coach, Matt LaFleur will do something this week he’s never done before in his career. LaFleur will craft a game plan that will be prepared in practice all week by one quarterback, in...
GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Packers Head Coach Matt LaFleur will address the media during a Green Bay Packers news conference. While the conference is routine, this latest press conference comes after reports that the NFL fined the team, Aaron Rodgers and Allen Lazard for COVID-19 violations. Watch the news...
According to DraftKings, Packers head coach Matt LaFleur is tied for ninth in Coach of the Year odds this season, despite having a team that sits atop of the NFL’s standings following their Thursday Night Football win over the previously undefeated Cardinals. He is tied at +2500 (four percent implied probability) with Sean Payton and Mike Vrabel, who have a combined record of 9-4 this season.
No coach in the Super Bowl era can match Matt LaFleur’s 33 wins in his first 40 games. Thursday night’s dramatic and impressive 24-21 win over the Arizona Cardinals improved LaFleur’s coaching record with the Packers to 33-7 and set a new record for excellence to start a coaching career.
Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur has had his chance to speak on the recent comments made by Aaron Rodgers on The Pat McAfee Show earlier on Friday, and he basically chose not to comment. Sometimes not speaking actually tells more about the situation than anything, which is certainly what is going on here.
Today, Packers outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith tweeted out that he is returning to Green Bay following the back surgery that led to him landing on the injured reserve list. When asked by a Twitter user “How’s the back?” Smith replied, “I feel like a new man.”. When head coach Matt...
Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said he would not comment on Aaron Rodgers' vaccine status. He conducted a press conference on Wednesday after Rodgers tested positive for COVID-19. "I'm not gonna get into any of our players' or coaches' vaccination statuses," LaFleur said. The head coach of the Green Bay...
The ability of Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers to hide his vaccination status creates plenty of questions about what the Packers and the league knew, when they knew it, and what they did about it. Specifically, many wonder whether and to what extent Rodgers complied with the COVID protocols applicable to...
Just when things started going slick for the Packers as they chronicled a remarkable victory against the formidable Arizona Cardinals, they were faced with a new snag and that came in the form of Aaron Rodgers’ absence as he tested positive for Covid. There is already a lot of fire around this discussion given the fact that he claimed about being immunized.
GREEN BAY — Matt LaFleur has spent the entire injury-riddled season talking about the Green Bay Packers’ next-man-up approach to dealing with missing key pieces of their lineup. But the Packers coach surely wasn’t expecting to lose reigning NFL MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers the way he did Wednesday — to...
Packers coach Matt LaFleur was proud of how rookie Amari Rodgers handled a difficult day against the Chiefs. NFL fines Packers $300,000, docks Aaron Rodgers and Allen Lazard $14,650 for COVID-19 violations. Aaron Rodgers and Allen Lazard, both of whom are unvaccinated, were fined for attending a team Halloween party...
Jordan Love struggled against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday afternoon, but afterward Matt LaFleur took the blame. The second-year quarterback was making his first career start with Aaron Rodgers at home due to a positive COVID-19 test. "This one falls on me, squarely," LaFleur said. "Certainly, for us to...
With Aaron Rodgers’ status unknown for Week 10 against the Seattle Seahawks, Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur remained committed to the future Hall of Famer. Jordan Love started in Rodgers’ place Sunday after Rodgers was ruled out due to COVID-19. The Packers fell to the Kansas City Chiefs, just their second loss of the year.
Did Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur throw his young quarterback to his wolves on Sunday in Kansas City?. It certainly looked that way as Jordan Love was under constant duress in his debut against the Kansas City Chiefs. For most of the night, defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo sent blitz after blitz to see how Love would react. It was simple but effective.
Comments / 0