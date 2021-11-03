14 ‘Gram-Worthy Holiday Treats You Can Get At Disneyland This Year

It’s officially Halloween time Insiders! If you’re in the park today and want a last chance to try all the amazing seasonal food and treats but don’t know where to start, I was able to try a handful of items while in the parks and have put this review together so you can see what’s worth trying and what I think you can pass up. There are so many items in the parks to try and it’s just about impossible to try them all. Don’t miss the chance to try what you can before the Halloween season is over!

ORANGE COUNTY, FL ・ 9 DAYS AGO