Chelsea ace Hakim Ziyech says Malmo pushed them all the way last night. Ziyech struck as Chelsea won 1-0 at Champions League opponents Malmo. He later said, "It was a difficult game. They didn't give us as much space as we had in the first game at home. They were playing with their own crowd behind them and they give always an extra boost to them, so they made it really difficult for us. We weren't in as big trouble as it looked like, but it was pretty hard to be honest.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 7 DAYS AGO