After 10 weeks of the 2021 college football season, the stats are reaching the sample size needed to tell a better story of where things stand. Alabama (8-1) is in the top 15 in both total offense and total defense when accounting for yardage gained and allowed. It dipped from second to No. 4 in scoring offense after a 20-14 win over LSU dropped the average to 43.0 points per game.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO