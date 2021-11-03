Andrew McGinnis-Bruno, 29, Missing From San Dimas Found Safe

UPDATE: Minneapolis police and family members announced Monday afternoon that Joyce Louise Dean was found safe. Law enforcement and relatives thanked the concerned citizens who called 911 out of concern for the 67-year-old woman with Alzheimer’s. They also thanked the Fridley Police Department for ensuring she got the care she needed. MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis police say a woman with Alzheimer’s is missing, and the department is seeking the public’s help. Joyce Louise Dean, 67, was last seen at 9 p.m. Sunday at her residence on the 5100 block of Logan Avenue North. Joyce Louise Dean (credit: Minneapolis Police Department) Dean was wearing a black wig, powder blue jacket, pink pajamas and black shoes, according to police. She goes by “Diana,” police said. Anyone with information about her is asked to call 911. More On WCCO.com: Minnesota Weather: What We Know (And Don’t Know) On Possible Snowfall This Week Vikings RB Cook Sued By Ex-Girlfriend For Abuse; Cook’s Lawyer Claims Woman Held Him At Gunpoint Jason Miller, Randomly Shot While Leaving Work In Minneapolis, Faces Long Road To Recovery ‘Millennial Farmer’ Gives His Nearly 1M YouTube Subscribers A Glimpse At Life In Rural MN

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO