CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Dimas, CA

Andrew McGinnis-Bruno, 29, Missing From San Dimas Found Safe

cbslocal.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN DIMAS (CBSLA) — A 29-year-old man who last contacted his family on...

losangeles.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
click orlando

UPDATE: Missing 12-year-old girl from Sumter County found safe and sound

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office said the missing 12-year-old girl has been found safe and sound. Deputies with the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office are searching for a missing 12-year-old girl. Investigators said she was last seen in the area of Swansea Terrace and Cottageville Lane in The Villages. The sheriff’s...
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Los Angeles County, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
San Dimas, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Crime & Safety
San Dimas, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Teen missing from Camp Douglas area found safe

CAMP DOUGLAS, Wis. — A formerly missing Camp Douglas teenager who had last been seen Sunday morning has been found safe, the Juneau County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday. On Tuesday, the sheriff’s office said 16-year-old Mariah Jean Ann Davis had last been at 6:30 a.m. Sunday on Highway 12/16 in Camp Douglas. She has since been found safe and turned...
news4sanantonio.com

FOUND: Missing San Antonio man safely located

SAN ANTONIO -- The San Antonio Police Department (SAPD) is seeking the public's help in finding a missing elderly San Antonio man. Police are looking for 83-year-old Enez Diaz. Diaz is described to be 5'8", weigh 135 pounds, and has brown eyes and grey hair. He is also said to...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Bring Me The News

Teenage boy missing from East Bethel is found safe

UPDATE: The boy has been found safe. Authorities have issued an appeal to find a 17-year-old boy who was reported missing Friday afternoon. Keaghan Alexander Pierce, 17, is believed to have left his home in East Bethel around 3:15 p.m. on a red and silver mountain bike. He is described...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missing Person#Andrew Thomas#Cbsla#Lasd
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Missing teen with autism found safe

BARTLESVILLE, Okla. — Bartlesville police found a missing 15-year-old nonverbal boy with autism and is safe, Bartlesville police said. Bartlesville police said Koda was found Sunday morning. Koda Storm Featherly was last seen Saturday afternoon at the downtown Homeland store with another boy, Bartlesville police said. Koda’s cell phone was...
BARTLESVILLE, OK
KIRO 7 Seattle

Missing baby girl found safe in Seattle

SEATTLE — UPDATE 8:39 p.m.: The missing baby was found safe, according to a tweet from SPD. Seattle police are searching for a missing 5-day-old baby girl who needs medication, officials said. The girl has black hair and was last seen around 2:15 p.m. wrapped in a blue blanket with...
SEATTLE, WA
Star News Group

Teen sisters missing from Brick found and returned safely

BRICK TOWNSHIP — Teen sisters who were reported missing on Oct. 25 were found on Monday, according to the Brick Township Police Department Facebook page. The sisters, 17 and 14 years old, were reported missing after not answering phone calls or texts and deactivating their social media accounts. According to police, the two were reported to have left their home in Brick after acquiring keys to a family member’s 2011 Nissan Murano.
BRICK, NJ
KCTV 5

UPDATE: Missing Prairie Village man found safe

PRAIRIE VILLAGE, KS. (KCTV) --- UPDATE: Police say Scott was found safe. A 58-year-old man with autism is missing in Prairie Village, according to police. Scott Asselin was last seen wearing a light grey shirt with a white undershirt and black slacks. Police say he's 6'0" and has short greying...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WSMV

Missing Murfreesboro teen found safe

MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - Murfreesboro Police have located Amare Armstrong and he has been reunited with his family on Wednesday morning. 16-year-old Armstrong was first reported missing around 7 p.m. on Tuesday. Murfreesboro officers enlisted the sheriff's office K9 unit and drones over the last 12 hours to locate Armstrong.
MURFREESBORO, TN
10 Tampa Bay

Missing Sarasota man found safe

SARASOTA, Fla. — Update: The Manatee County Sheriff's Office says Tommie Caldwell has been located and is OK. Previous story: The Manatee County Sheriff's Office is searching for a 59-year-old man last seen in Sarasota. Family members told authorities that Tommie Caldwell was last seen in the 7800 block of...
SARASOTA, FL
CBS Minnesota

Missing Woman With Alzheimer’s Found Safe

UPDATE: Minneapolis police and family members announced Monday afternoon that Joyce Louise Dean was found safe. Law enforcement and relatives thanked the concerned citizens who called 911 out of concern for the 67-year-old woman with Alzheimer’s. They also thanked the Fridley Police Department for ensuring she got the care she needed. MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis police say a woman with Alzheimer’s is missing, and the department is seeking the public’s help. Joyce Louise Dean, 67, was last seen at 9 p.m. Sunday at her residence on the 5100 block of Logan Avenue North. Joyce Louise Dean (credit: Minneapolis Police Department) Dean was wearing a black wig, powder blue jacket, pink pajamas and black shoes, according to police. She goes by “Diana,” police said. Anyone with information about her is asked to call 911.   More On WCCO.com: Minnesota Weather: What We Know (And Don’t Know) On Possible Snowfall This Week Vikings RB Cook Sued By Ex-Girlfriend For Abuse; Cook’s Lawyer Claims Woman Held Him At Gunpoint Jason Miller, Randomly Shot While Leaving Work In Minneapolis, Faces Long Road To Recovery ‘Millennial Farmer’ Gives His Nearly 1M YouTube Subscribers A Glimpse At Life In Rural MN
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
utv44.com

Loxley missing teen found safe a few miles from home

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — A Loxley teen girl, named Maria Kane, who went missing early Friday morning has been found safe Saturday by Loxley Police. Family of 14-year-old Maria Kane say she disappeared sometime Friday morning before they woke up to start their day. There was a massive search effort...
news3lv.com

Teenager reported missing from Las Vegas Paiute Tribe found safe

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A 15-year-old girl reported missing from the Paiute Tribe in the northwest Las Vegas valley has been found safe. The FBI said Friday that Nomi Armendariz has been reunited with her family. Nomi's family, the FBI and Las Vegas Paiute Police asked for the public's help...
stormlakeradio.com

UPDATE...Missing Schaller Girl Found Safe

A girl who was reported missing by the Sac County Sheriff's Office was found safe this (Thur) afternoon, according to Sheriff Ken McClure. 16-year-old Lillian “Lilly” Kay Wolf of rural Schaller was reported missing last (Wed) evening around 7pm. Lilly had last been seen leaving the high school in Holstein at 2pm Wednesday.
SCHALLER, IA
13abc.com

Two missing juvenilies found safe

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police have found two juveniles reported missing on Tuesday morning. Autumn Hill, 12, and Troy Hill, 15, were reported missing from the 800 block of Underwood. See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report...
TOLEDO, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy