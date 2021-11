A month from today, throughout much of the country, the sun’s going to be setting at around 4:30 in the afternoon. For some — like one of my colleagues, who waits all year to put on a fisherman’s sweater and sit in the darkest booth of a pub — this is cause for celebration. Shorter days are a time to hunker down and hamper expectations. These months represent an opportunity chance to cook more, light candles and fall asleep next to a fireplace with a book on one’s lap. You know: cozy shit.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 12 DAYS AGO