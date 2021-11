LAS CRUCES - A Veterans Day Parade is scheduled for the downtown area this year. The 2020 parade was canceled amid the pandemic. The 2021 parade begins at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 6. The parade will stage on the corner of Main Street and Lohman Avenue, travel north on Main Street to the turnabout, and continue south on Water Street back to the staging area. An opening ceremony will be held in front of the reviewing stand on the corner of Main Street and Las Cruces Avenue at 10:30 a.m.

LAS CRUCES, NM ・ 8 DAYS AGO