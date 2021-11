Thinking about becoming a part-time New Yorker? Then that means you’ll need an apartment to crash while you’re visiting, such a place is better known as a pied-a-terre. Yesterday, on November 8, 2021, the United States reopened its borders for vaccinated foreign travelers after more than 18 months of restrictions that aimed to stem the spread of the calamitous contagion. The policy shift will not only serve as a holiday-season boon for leisure-dependent industries such as hotels and restaurants, but also bolster the international segment of the real estate market which has a sizeable presence in the cities of New York, Miami, and Los Angeles.

