After much debate, public scrutiny, and controversy, the General Assembly passed redistricting maps for the N.C. House and Senate, and U.S. Congress. The Senate on Thursday, Nov. 4, voted 25-21 for the House map. The House voted 65-49 to approve the map for the Senate, and also 65-49 for the congressional map, which includes a new 14th Congressional District in the western part of the state. Fifteen counties from Cherokee to Watauga are included in the district.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 6 DAYS AGO