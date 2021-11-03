Snowpiercer: Season 3 Premiere Date Set for Already-Renewed TNT Drama

Snowpiercer ‘s wheels will again start turning when Season 3 premieres Monday, Jan. 24, 2022 — almost exactly a year to the day that the TNT drama’s sophomore revolution began.

Season 2 of the dystopian drama ended with the exploding of the XXXL Snowpiercer/Big Alice train into two — after which the streamlined, 10-car “pirate train” doubled back to find stranded engineer Melanie Cavill. Alas, Layton (Daveed Diggs) and Alex (Rowan Blanchard) would discover that Melanie didn’t survive her elongated isolation at a remote research station. (Or did she? As TVLine’s post mortem confirmed , Jennifer Connelly will be back for Season 3.)

Elsewhere on the Season 3 casting front, Archie Panjabi ( The Good Wife ) will play Asha, though no character details have been made available, while Mike O’Malley (who plays Roche) and Chelsea Harris (as Mr. Wilford’s right-hand advisor Sykes) have been promoted to series regular.

Snowpiercer has already been renewed for a fourth season , announced back in July.