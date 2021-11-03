5 Years Later, Investigators Still Searching For Terry Brisk's Killer

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — There are still no arrests in a shooting that killed two people and injured five others at a Sacramento-area Halloween party. A memorial was held Sunday evening for 32-year-old Terrance Long—one of the two people killed. The community gathered at the scene of the shooting to remember Terrance, who was described as a hard-working, loyal man who loved to have fun. His brother said Terrance was someone he could always count on for anything. “‘Bro, I need you,’ and you know what I’m saying? Anything, without a question, he’s there,” Terrance’s brother said. A woman we spoke with named Kasimira said...

