5 Years Later, Investigators Still Searching For Terry Brisk's Killer

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — There are still no arrests in a shooting that killed two people and injured five others at a Sacramento-area Halloween party.
A memorial was held Sunday evening for 32-year-old Terrance Long—one of the two people killed. The community gathered at the scene of the shooting to remember Terrance, who was described as a hard-working, loyal man who loved to have fun.
His brother said Terrance was someone he could always count on for anything.
“‘Bro, I need you,’ and you know what I’m saying? Anything, without a question, he’s there,” Terrance’s brother said.
A woman we spoke with named Kasimira said...
