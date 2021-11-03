CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
5 Years Later, Investigators Still Searching For Terry Brisk's Killer

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFive years after Terrance "Terry" Brisk was...

Minnesota hunter Terry Brisk's murder unsolved after 5 years

LITTLE FALLS, Minn. (FOX 9) - Five years after his death, the murder of a hunter in rural Morrison County, Minnesota remains unsolved. Terrance "Terry" Brisk was found shot to death with his own rifle on his family's property off Hawthorne Road near Little Falls, Minnesota on November 7, 2016.
MINNESOTA STATE
Search Continues For Cameron Park Killer

Cameron County sheriff’s deputies are still on the hunt for a suspect accused of shooting and killing another man in Cameron Park this past weekend. Authorities are looking for Kevin Robert Broussard who is believed to have shot Victor Medina late Friday night. Medina was found dead in his vehicle that had crashed into a fence near the Cameron Park Community Center.
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
Saginaw County homicide case still unsolved 30 years later

On the anniversary of his death, the murder of a mid-Michigan man remains unsolved 30 years later. On October 26, 1991, 29-year-old James Vogelaar Sr. was found dead in his home. The residence on 1100 block of S. Turner Rd. in Saint Charles Township had been set on fire. Investigators...
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI
1 Year Later, Aurora Fire Investigators Working To Solve Deadly Fire

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Aurora Fire investigators are asking for help in finding the suspects responsible for a deadly fire on this day a year ago. One person died when flames swept through an apartment complex on Galena Street and 16th Avenue. A blaze broke out on the third floor...
AURORA, CO
Investigators Still Searching For Suspect In Deadly Sacramento-Area Halloween Party Shooting

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — There are still no arrests in a shooting that killed two people and injured five others at a Sacramento-area Halloween party. A memorial was held Sunday evening for 32-year-old Terrance Long—one of the two people killed. The community gathered at the scene of the shooting to remember Terrance, who was described as a hard-working, loyal man who loved to have fun. His brother said Terrance was someone he could always count on for anything. “‘Bro, I need you,’ and you know what I’m saying? Anything, without a question, he’s there,” Terrance’s brother said. A woman we spoke with named Kasimira said...
SACRAMENTO, CA
Sheriff’s office seeks tips on Terry Brisk case 5 years later

As the five-year anniversary of the murder of Terrence “Terry” Brisk approaches, the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office repeated its call to the public for information on the case. Brisk, 41, was apparently hunting alone on his parents’ property on Monday, Nov. 7, 2016, in Belle Prairie Township when he suffered...
MORRISON COUNTY, MN
Search For 14-Year-Old Jashyah Moore Leads Investigators To Pond Inside New Jersey Park: ‘No Stone Unturned’

ORANGE, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Authorities in the search for 14-year-old Jashyah Moore said Saturday crews turned their attention to a body of water at a park in Orange, New Jersey. Teams from multiple municipalities spent part of Saturday utilizing sonar technology at a pond inside Monte Irvin Park. The Essex County prosecutor and sheriff told CBS2’s Lisa Rozner they’re leaving no stone unturned in the search for Jashyah, who was last seen on Oct. 14 at Poppie’s Deli on Central Avenue in East Orange. “We don’t even know if she actually entered the park or not. We know she used to come here...
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ
Man Found Dead In What Police Believe Was Dog Attack

MCKEESPORT, Pa. (KDKA) – Police are investigating what appears to be a deadly mauling by a dog in McKeesport. Allegheny County Homicide is investigating a death believed to be the result of a dog attack, McKeesport Police Captain of Detectives Christopher Halaszynski said. NewsChopper 2 flew over Grover Street Friday...
MCKEESPORT, PA
Winsted homicide: over a month later, case still under investigation

WINSTED — State Police Western District Major Crime Squad is still investigating the murder of James McBurney, a resident of 69 Prospect Street. According to State Police Trooper Sarah Salerno, the case is still actively under investigation and the department has not authorized the release of any updated information. McBurney,...
WINSTED, MN
New Details Emerge From Court Documents Released In Murder Case Against Barry Morphew

CHAFFEE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — CBS4 obtained hundreds of newly-released documents in the case against Barry Morphew. He is awaiting trial for the murder of his wife, Suzanne in May of 2020. (credit: CBS) More than 400 pages of motions and court filings and orders include a motion to dismiss murder charges due to lack of evidence and probably cause showing Barry killed Suzanne. Barry’s attorney adds the district attorney overstepped by interviewing with reporters and a YouTube program. The documents also include a list of 500 potential witnesses gathered by the prosecution. Among them are the couple’s two daughters, Suzanne’s lover, Jeff Libler and employees of Barry who saw him the day Suzanne disappeared. Her body has yet to be found. In October, Barry’s attorney filed an intent to sue law enforcement His lawyers saying evidence that would have cleared him was withheld.
CHAFFEE COUNTY, CO

