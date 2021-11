President Joe Biden and other global leaders are planning on signing a global tax deal that will include a 15% tax minimum that applies to multinational corporations that earn more than $867 million a year. This will keep corporations from being able to set up in “tax havens,” or countries with lower taxes. Enacting this in America may prove difficult due to the resistance from Republicans in Congress since, more than likely, a few would also have to show support for a bill or package setting this up. Considering how anti-tax the current Republicans in Congress are, this will probably take a lot of time and negotiations to come to fruition.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 7 DAYS AGO