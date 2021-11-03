CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Titans Sign Adrian Peterson to Help Replace Derrick Henry

By Associated Press
1460 ESPN Yakima
1460 ESPN Yakima
 7 days ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans have signed 2012 NFL MVP and four-time All-Pro running back Adrian Peterson to help replace NFL rushing...

1460 ESPN Yakima

Defense Carries Titans Past Rams 28-16 for 5th Straight Win

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Kevin Byard returned an interception 24 yards for a touchdown, and Tennessee's defense carried the Titans to a 28-16 victory over the Los Angeles Rams in a showdown between conference co-leaders. Jeffery Simmons had three of Tennessee's five sacks of Matthew Stafford, who threw back-to-back interceptions that the Titans turned into 14 points in the second quarter of their fifth consecutive victory. Ryan Tannehill passed for 143 yards and a touchdown and rushed for another score for the Titans, who didn't score in the second half and managed just 194 yards of offense in their first game without injured NFL rushing leader Derrick Henry.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Titans#Nfl Mvp#American Football#Ap
1460 ESPN Yakima

1460 ESPN Yakima

Yakima, WA
1460 ESPN has the best sports coverage for Yakima, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

