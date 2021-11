The Biden administration has set Jan. 4 as the implementation date of new vaccine rules. Governor Hutchinson didn’t wait long to announce opposition to the rules. The OSHA and Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services rules will apply to businesses with 100 or more employees (84 million in all) and to 17 million employees at health facilities that receive Medicare and Medicaid money (virtually all of them). The date pushes implementation past the holiday period. All vaccinated workers must begin wearing masks by Dec. 5 and provide a negative COVID test weekly after the Jan.4 deadline if they do not choose to be vaccinated. Companies will not be required to pay for the testing unless state or local laws or union contracts require it. Employers will face stiff fines for violations.

