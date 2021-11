Illinois said its enrollment declines were driven by loss of pre-kindergarten and kindergarten students during the COVID-19 pandemic. | Youngrae Kim for Chalkbeat. Like many states across the country, Illinois lost public school students last year, and the declines were largely driven by sizable drops in pre-kindergarten and kindergarten students, according to enrollment data released by the state board of education on Friday.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 12 DAYS AGO