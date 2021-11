Environmental and community groups are urging Colorado oil and gas regulators to go back to the drawing board on a new set of financial-assurance rules that they say are too favorable to industry. The five-member Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission heard testimony on pending regulations relating to financial assurance, also known as bonding, in […] The post Weakened bonding rules for oil and gas companies knocked by environmental groups appeared first on Colorado Newsline.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 23 HOURS AGO