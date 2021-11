After a pandemic slump and an ongoing strategy of shutting down unprofitable locations, several chains have now begun to speak of major expansion again. Starbucks closed as many as 600 locations during the pandemic but has announced major growth with 500 new openings slated for the new fiscal year that started just a few weeks ago. And Shake Shack, which has seen a major decline in sales at its urban locations, recently announced the biggest expansion to date, which will take place in 2022 and add some 45 to 50 Shacks across the United States.

