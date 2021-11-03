TNET: PHOTOS: Recruits at Clemson vs Florida State

Spencer Rattler is too talented to be sitting on the bench. The general consensus is it’s only a matter of time before he enters the transfer portal. Rattler lost his starting gig to Caleb Williams earlier this month and it doesn’t look like he’s going to get it back. A player of Rattler’s caliber doesn’t belong on the bench. After all, he came into the season as one of the Heisman favorites and a projected top-five NFL Draft pick.
There was a time not too long ago when Nebraska’s football program was consistently competing for Big Ten West Division championships. At the start of the 2010s, Bo Pelini had the Huskers program in routine contention for conference championship game berths. That time has long passed, though. Nebraska lost to...
A Houston (Miss.) high school playoff game was postponed following the death of a member of their team on Friday, according to WCBI News. The Houston Hilltoppers were preparing for the 1st round of the MHSAA Class 4A state playoffs Friday when news came down that sophomore defensive lineman Jamarcus Hall had passed away. He was found in his home around 8 a.m. ET. According to multiple reports, a cause of death has yet to be determined.
With the addition of Canadian defensive lineman Isaiah Hastings on Tuesday morning, Alabama has overtaken Georgia atop the 247Sports Composite Team Recruiting Rankings. With a score of 95.12, Nick Saban and company made the leap from the two spot but into No. 1, a position it occupied earlier this fall.
It would not be shocking if this is the last season Dan Mullen is the Florida football head coach. Dan Mullen goes from being on top of the world to getting toppled on as the head coach of the Florida football program. The former Gators offensive coordinator and Mississippi State...
SEC analyst and renowned radio personality Paul Finebaum is jumping off the Alabama bandwagon after the Crimson Tide’s upset loss at Texas A&M last Saturday. Appearing on ESPN’s “Get Up,” Finebaum was asked if No. 5 Alabama would be one of the 4 College Football Playoff teams at the end of the season.
The second CFP rankings were released Tuesday night, and to no one’s surprise, Georgia football remains the No.1 team in the country. However, after ranking the Dawgs correctly, the committee got it all wrong. Georgia was the only team to impress last week as the Dawgs beat Missouri by five...
When the AP Top 25 poll voters fill out their college football rankings ballots on Sunday with Week 10 in the books, many will be stuck with a similar question to ponder: Other than Georgia, who looked the part of a national championship contender this week?. The AP Top 25...
There was optimism, not to mention the national ranking before opening kickoff even arrived. Then the season started for Washington football. And a season of almost nonstop disappointment – the Huskies opened their 2021 campaign with their first loss to Football Championship Subdivision foe Montana in 100 years – might have reached its nadir late Saturday night.
A feat that just a month a go seemed impossible is now a possibility, as Florida State (3-4 overall, 2-2 in the Atlantic Coast Conference) is in a rhythm after a 59-3 rout over UMass in last Saturday's homecoming game. But continuing the winning streak will be a tough task...
A talented local athlete seeing his recruiting stock rise this season is Mazeo Bennett, a sophomore in the class of 2024 from Greenville High School. South Carolina, Coastal Carolina, Kentucky and Virginia (...)
The show of respect for late Florida State head coach Bobby Bowden continues, as another ACC team will pay tribute to him this weekend. Bowden died in August at the age of 91, and Clemson will honor Bowden when the Seminoles visit Tiger Stadium on Saturday. The event is of personal importance to Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney.
The Ed Orgeron era at LSU is over 643 days after winning a national championship. A new coach will head the Tigers in 2022. That’s college football for you. Orgeron will always be remembered for catching lighting in a bottle in 2019. His smartest move was bringing in wiz kid Joe Brady as his passing game coordinator. Brady’s scheme saw quarterback Joe Burrow produce one of the best seasons in college football history and a Heisman Trophy to go along with it. Throwing to future NFL stud wide receivers Justin Jefferson and Ja’Marr Chase certainly didn’t hurt. Neither did having running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire in the backfield. It was the perfect system for the perfect players at the perfect time.
The Miami Hurricanes made their lives a lot more difficult than it had to be against Georgia Tech on Saturday at Hard Rock Stadium. At first, it looked like Miami was going to roll to a convincing win over the Yellow Jackets after scoring on its first two possessions to take a 14-0 lead early in the first quarter. Then the missteps started: two fumbles on back-to-back drives in the first ...
Florida State came into Clemson showing no fear, despite the Seminoles (3-4) record on the season so far. Trailing 10-6 in one of the most feared ACC venues, FSU quarterback Jordan Travis connected with running back Lawrance Toafili who sprang free out of the backfield and beat the Clemson linebacker on a wheel route.
Florida State has largely disappointed Seminoles fans over a rocky 3-5 season, but its final-play blunder against Clemson on Saturday drew the ire of gamblers as well. Down four at their own 33-yard line with four seconds remaining, the Seminoles executed multiple laterals in an attempt to shake the Tigers' defense and get into the endzone.
