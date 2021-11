Elden Ring’s February release date is coming fast, and tomorrow, FromSoftware will showcase 15 minutes of gameplay. Any FromSoftware fan knows the struggle that has been anticipating Elden Ring – it was announced over two years ago during E3 2019, and after that, things went quiet. Then, information began to leak, such as concept art and a mysterious trailer. Finally, earlier this Summer, we got an extended look at Elden Ring and a January 2022 release date. The last morsel of news after that came last month when FromSoftware announced that Elden Ring had been delayed to February 25 and that closed network tests would happen this month.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO