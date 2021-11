Are the Miami Dolphins truly all in on Tua Tagovailoa?. Reporters are trying to get the truth from Coach Brian Flores. Next Tuesday is the trade deadline for the National Football League, and Miami is the top team linked to Deshaun Watson of Houston in trade rumors. Despite his legal issue, the Dolphins’ front office has been interested in Watson. Flores had the opportunity to denounce all rumors, but he danced around the question. Several reporters pressed him to be honest about the Tagovailoa trades rumors, but all Flores said was ‘Tua is our quarterback.’ He did not dispel rumors or have a statement issued out on the team not entertaining Watson. It has become a national story from reporters, radio personalities, and television personalities that the Dolphins are out on Tagovailoa. Miami continues to poorly handle the situation with its quarterback.

NFL ・ 10 DAYS AGO