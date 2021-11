Looks like most of us will wrap 2021 working from home and probably well into 2022, if not indefinitely. While we love the easy commute-free mornings, working from home without a dedicated space can start to take its toll. Kitchen table no more! Carve out some time this fall to design a home office you love. The home office decor ideas ahead prove it doesn't need to be a whole expensive revamp either. Look here for budget-friendly designer tips to make it stand out and help you stay productive through however long we're OOO.

