Nashville’s finest songwriters to perform at Driscoll’s Singer-Songwriter Showcase

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas – Three of Nashville’s best songwriters will present a fun-filled night of country music this week at Driscoll Children’s Hospital’s Singer-Songwriter Showcase.

On Nov. 4, Driscoll Children’s Hospital will hold their 15th annual Singer-Songwriter Showcases at the Harbor Playhouse. Tickets are still on sale for the fundraiser, which will be held at Harbor Playhouse, located at 1802 N. Chaparral Street in Corpus Christi. Doors will open at 7 p.m., and the concert will begin at 8 p.m.

Jim Beavers, Jim Collins and Wynn Varble will provide entertainment at the event.

Native Texan Jim Beavers

Jim Beavers is a native Texan who moved to Nashville to pursue a career on the business side of music. He spent time as Director of Marketing for both Capitol and Virgin Records. He has also written nine No. 1 country songs, including:

Luke Bryan’s “Drink a Beer,”

Gary Allan’s “Watching Airplanes,”

Josh Turner’s “Why Don’t We Just Dance” and

several songs by Dierks Bentley, among others.

Native Texan Jim Collins

Jim Collins is also a native Texan, whose list of No. 1 songs include:

Thompson Square’s “Are You Gonna Kiss Me or Not,”

Jason Aldean’s “Big Green Tractor,”

Kenney Chesney’s “Everybody Wants to Go to Heaven,”

Kenny Chesney’s “The Good Stuff,”

George Strait’s “It Just Comes Natural” and

Chad Brock’s “Yes.”

Native Georgian Wynn Varble

Wynn Varble is a native Georgian, whose list of No. 1 songs include:

Darryl Worley’s “Have You Forgotten,”

Brad Paisley’s “Waitin’ On a Woman” and

Easton Corbin’s “I’m a Little More Country Than That.”

You can call Amy McCoy at 361-694-6419 for information on tickets.