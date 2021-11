Amid conspiracy theories surrounding the Covid-19 vaccine and QAnon, hackling colleagues, and anti-mask rhetoric, controversial Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) appears to have lost almost one-third of her salary for the fines she racked up over the months.Greene and her fellow Republicans had previously failed to overturn the fines they’ve received, and now that she’s been reprimanded 20 times for breaking the rules, she’s looking at a tab of $48,000 in fines. Most members of Congress receive a salary of $174,000.According to a letter first shared with The Hill, William Walker, the House Sergeant-at-Arms sent a letter to Greene’s office...

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 1 HOUR AGO