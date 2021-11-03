CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

What happens to your cryptocurrency if you die? – Economic Times

By Enplugged
enplugged.com
 8 days ago

Download The Economic Times News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News. Selling FASTag to fuel, services is BlackBuck’s plan...

enplugged.com

Comments / 0

Related
citywatchla.com

What Happens When The Weakest Link In The Chain Is You?

Yet, in reality, a broken supply chain is hardly a rich man’s problem—global bankers are having their best year ever—but mostly impacts ordinary folks suffering from rising prices for everything from soybeans to natural gas. The crisis is now expected to last for at least a year. The chaos on...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Log In#Plan B#Cryptocurrency#Economic Times#India Mental Health#Etprime#Blackbuck
TechCrunch

What Happens After Your Startup is Acquired

We’ll speak to three founders about the emotional upheaval of being acquired and what happens after the check clears and the sale closes. Our panel includes Jyoti Bansal who founded AppDynamics, Nick Mehta from GainSight and Monica Sarbu who founded Packetbeat that was acquired by Elastic.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Markets
The Jewish Press

Supermarket Chain Owner Rami Levy Expelled from Committee Meeting as Investigation of Price Fixing Intensifies

During a heated discussion in the Knesset Economic Affairs Committee on the cost of living in Israel, Committee Chairman MK Michael Biton (Blue&White) and MK Ofir Sofer (Religious Zionism) asked Rami Levy, owner of the supermarket chain that bears his name, to reveal his company’s gross profit margin and accused him of deceiving the public. In response, Levy said he did not know who those MKs were, at which point Chairman Biton expelled him from the meeting, saying, “You will not speak disrespectfully like that in here.”
MIDDLE EAST
TheConversationAU

No, people who choose not to get vaccinated shouldn't have to pay for COVID care in hospital

When I went out in Melbourne for a coffee with a friend earlier this week, the waiter verified my vaccination status before allowing me to sit down. But for the unvaccinated in Victoria, New South Wales, and the ACT, it’s a case of no clubbing, no coffee catch-ups, no movies. Many employers have even gone beyond the government-mandated minimum and required all staff to be vaccinated as part of ensuring a safe workplace. These mandates are designed to reduce the number of COVID-19 outbreaks and their consequences as Australia’s “lockdown states” open up. Introducing different rules for the vaccinated and the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

Rivian shares leap in market debut, topping value of Ford, GM

Electric truck maker Rivian soared in its Wall Street debut on Wednesday, making the company worth more than traditional automakers Ford and General Motors. Shares in the company backed by Amazon and Ford leapt as high as 50 percent in its first day of trading, taking Rivian's market capitalization to more than $100 billion, if stock options and other convertible shares are taken into account -- well above Detroit's legacy manufacturers. The red-hot startup is taking advantage of investor enthusiasm for the electric vehicle sector, where star performer Tesla recently surpassed $1 trillion market capitalization. Rivian had announced late Tuesday that it had raised $11.9 billion in its initial public offering, setting the share price at $78 in the largest IPO since 2014 when China's online giant Alibaba went public.
BUSINESS
enplugged.com

Elon Musk to bail on Tesla earnings calls – Fox Business

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All...
MARKETS
enplugged.com

Large Bitcoin Investors Take a Breather After Frantic October, US Inflation Data Eyed – CoinDesk

Combined balance of 100 BTC-10,000 BTC addresses in 12 months until Nov 10 (Santiment) Bitcoin’s uptrend continues with prices rising over 10% this month, extending October’s 40% gain and setting a new record high of over $68,000. However, institutions and large investors seem to be handing the baton over to retail investors ahead of the U.S. consumer price index data that could influence the Federal Reserve’s rate hike expectations.
BUSINESS
enplugged.com

Xiaomi Mi Mix Fold refresh said to be in the works with minor improvements – GSMArena.com news – GSMArena.com

Xiaomi’s first foldable smartphone, the aptly named Mi Mix Fold, was released in the Chinese market back in April and has so far stayed exclusive to the maker’s own country. While we have no news about any Xiaomi foldable launching internationally just yet, today a new rumor from China claims the company is in fact working on a slight refresh of the original Mix Fold.
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy